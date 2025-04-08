Home
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL History

The Punjab Kings batter smashed the fastest century by an uncapped player in the league, reaching the three-figure mark in just 39 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL History

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL History


On Tuesday evening, 24-year-old Priyansh Arya delivered a performance to remember, blazing his way into IPL history.

The Punjab Kings batter smashed the fastest century by an uncapped player in the league, reaching the three-figure mark in just 39 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings.

He brought up his ton in spectacular fashion, cracking a boundary off Matheesha Pathirana on the fifth ball of the 13th over.

A New Name Among the Elite

Before Arya’s explosive knock, the record for the fastest hundred by an uncapped player belonged to Rajat Patidar.

Back in 2022, Patidar had lit up Eden Gardens with a 49-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Arya, with his 39-ball effort, didn’t just break that record—he did it in style.

In his blistering innings, Arya struck seven boundaries and cleared the ropes nine times.

He became just the eighth uncapped player to notch up a century in the IPL.

Here’s a list of uncapped centurions in IPL history:

  • Shaun Marsh (PBKS) vs RR, 2008
  • Manish Pandey (RCB) vs DC, 2009
  • Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs CSK, 2011
  • Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021
  • Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022
  • Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) vs DC, 2023
  • Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025

Arya Joins Fastest Hundred Club

Despite Arya’s incredible feat, the crown for the fastest IPL century still belongs to Chris Gayle.

Back in 2013, the West Indian powerhouse smashed a 30-ball century for RCB against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru.

Close behind is Yusuf Pathan, who reached his century in 37 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

David Miller, representing Punjab Kings, also finds his name on the list with a 38-ball century against RCB in 2013.

Just last year, Travis Head joined the elite club with a 39-ball hundred for SRH versus RCB.

Now, Arya becomes the joint fourth-fastest to score a century in the IPL, tied with Head.

Here’s a quick look at the fastest IPL hundreds:

  • 30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013
  • 37 balls – Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, 2010
  • 38 balls – David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, 2013
  • 39 balls – Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, 2024
  • 39 balls – Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025

Arya’s entry into this elite list signals the arrival of a new star. The IPL continues to be a breeding ground for talent, and Arya’s name now echoes with the greats.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3 Lakhs Loading’

 

