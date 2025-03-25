Home
  • PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Shines In 11-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Shines In 11-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious in a high-scoring encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, securing an 11-run win at a packed stadium on Tuesday.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Shines In 11-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Shines In 11-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans


Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious in a high-scoring encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, securing an 11-run win at a packed stadium on Tuesday. The game witnessed exceptional performances from both teams, but it was PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer who stole the show with his scintillating batting display.

PBKS Set a Mammoth Target

After being asked to bat first, PBKS got off to a solid start with debutant Priyansh Arya making a mark with an explosive 47 off just 23 balls. However, the team lost some quick wickets in the middle overs, which momentarily slowed their momentum.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then took charge, playing a sensational knock of 97* off 42 balls. His innings was a masterclass in aggressive yet calculated batting, ensuring that Punjab Kings reached an imposing total of 243/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Adding to the fireworks, Shashank Singh provided a late flourish with a blistering 44* off just 16 deliveries.

For Gujarat Titans, Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three crucial wickets. Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada also chipped in with one wicket each but struggled to contain PBKS’ relentless batting attack.

GT’s Chase and Arshdeep’s Game-Changing Spell

Chasing 244, Gujarat Titans started cautiously but remained in the hunt with a strong foundation laid by Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. The duo built a solid partnership and even threatened to take the game away from PBKS at one stage. However, Arshdeep Singh turned the match in his team’s favor by breaking the crucial stand, dismissing Sai Sudharsan at a key moment.

Sherfane Rutherford then took charge for GT and seemed set to take them home with some quick runs. However, he faltered in a crucial phase, struggling against a well-executed ploy by PBKS. The bowlers smartly delivered wide-off deliveries, keeping the ball away from Rutherford’s arc. Despite clear gaps in the leg-side field, including no deep square leg, backward square leg, or fine leg, Rutherford repeatedly attempted off-side shots rather than exploiting the available options on the leg side. His failure to adapt ultimately cost GT valuable runs at a critical juncture.

Punjab Kings Clinch Victory

Despite a late surge from GT, PBKS bowlers held their nerve in the death overs, restricting the opposition to 232/7 and sealing an 11-run win. Arshdeep Singh’s disciplined bowling and Iyer’s captaincy played a pivotal role in the triumph, ensuring Punjab Kings walked away with two crucial points in the IPL 2025 campaign.

This thrilling contest reaffirmed the unpredictability and excitement of IPL cricket, with Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance standing out as the defining factor in Punjab Kings’ impressive win.

ALSO READ: Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock

 

