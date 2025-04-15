Home
PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Here’s Why Marcus Stoinis Is Surprisingly Rested Over Glenn Maxwell

In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Kings decided to leave Marcus Stoinis out of their playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Here’s Why Marcus Stoinis Is Surprisingly Rested Over Glenn Maxwell

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Here's Why Marcus Stoinis Is Surprisingly Rested Over Glenn Maxwell


In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Kings decided to leave Marcus Stoinis out of their playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Stoinis, who has scored just 59 runs across five matches and is yet to claim a wicket this season, appeared to receive the decision right at the venue.

Visuals captured PBKS coach Ricky Ponting having a seemingly intense chat with the all-rounder before the toss.

Last-Minute Call or Strategic Shift?

Commentator and former Zimbabwe international Pommie Mbangwa remarked on-air, “They must have deliberated a great deal about the team. This looks like the decision was taken right here at the ground. Stoinis has his gloves and bat there. He is just getting the bad news there. Horrible news. It’s tough to drop anyone.”

The move left not just fans, but also former cricketers baffled.

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand pacer, questioned if injury played a part. “Is he injured? Did Shreyas Iyer say anything about Stoinis being injured? If he is not injured, that’s astounding. What did he get at the back end in the last game, Stoinis? He smashed some 30, did he at the back end? That too of very few balls.”

He further speculated the rationale behind keeping Glenn Maxwell instead. “Unless they’re thinking, I mean, how many lefties are in that Kolkata lineup? Maxwell may play a role with De Kock, Narine there, Venkatesh Iyer in the middle order and Rinku at 6 or 7. So maybe they think Maxwell has to play a bit of a role. Maybe that’s the reason. But I’m a little bit shocked because the runs aren’t coming from Maxwell.”

Doull didn’t hold back in his analysis, saying, “I didn’t think it was that bad. But you know, those are awful numbers. And to keep him in the team purely as a bowling option is a very interesting one.”

Toss Decisions and Debuts for PBKS

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first in front of their home crowd at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer explained the call at the toss. “We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn’t skid through.”

Interestingly, he seemed to forget the team changes for a moment. “Don’t remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance.”

Two fresh faces were introduced to the PBKS line-up—Josh Inglis and Australian batter Xavier Bartlett, both making their IPL debuts.

KKR Ring in a Single Change

Defending champions KKR made just one tweak in their setup.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading the side, shared his thoughts post-toss. “We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have a batting that can chase the target.”

He confirmed the lone change in the team. “Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight.”

