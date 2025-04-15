Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Watch – Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Catch Gets Shreyas Iyer Out For Duck

Iyer, leading PBKS this season after captaining KKR in 2024, tried to slash one past third man. The shot looked safe at first, but Ramandeep launched into a perfectly timed dive to pouch the ball just inches from the turf.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Watch - Ramandeep Singh's Brilliant Catch Gets Shreyas Iyer Out For Duck


It was a powerplay blitz in Mullanpur as Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Harshit Rana dismantled the Punjab Kings’ top order with a fiery spell early in the innings.

But the highlight wasn’t just Harshit’s bowling — it was Ramandeep Singh’s exceptional fielding that stole the show, grabbing all three early catches with absolute precision.

Three Wickets, One Fielder — Ramandeep’s Fielding Masterclass

Harshit struck early, removing the dangerous Priyansh Arya who had just sent the ball sailing for six on the first delivery. His very next ball brought success, as Priyansh miscued a flick that went straight into the hands of Ramandeep at fine leg.

Priyansh walked back after a brisk 22 off 12 balls.

Then came the moment that had everyone talking — Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal.



That moment saw Shreyas depart without scoring, and Ramandeep’s catch was immediately dubbed one of the best of the tournament.

No Respite as Harshit Strikes Again

Harshit’s relentless spell continued.

Prabhsimran Singh tried to swing the momentum, smashing two massive sixes off Harshit in his next over.

But the celebration was short-lived.

Harshit pulled things back once more, and Ramandeep was in the right place yet again — this time at backward point — to take a sharp low catch.

With the scoreboard reading 54/4, Punjab were in complete disarray by the end of the powerplay.

KKR’s Spin Twins Seal the Deal

The pressure kept piling on as the KKR spinners joined the party.

Varun Chakravarthy toyed with the Aussie duo, bowling out Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell with deliveries that turned through their defenses.

Sunil Narine added to the damage, claiming the wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Suryansh Shedge.

Anrich Nortje, brought into the playing XI for this clash, chipped in with a wicket too.

Punjab Kings were eventually skittled out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs — a collapse triggered by a bowling surge and anchored by Ramandeep Singh’s brilliance in the field.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Here’s Why Marcus Stoinis Is Surprisingly Rested Over Glenn Maxwell

 

