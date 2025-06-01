One of his standout performances came against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma during the 69th league-stage game.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Why Is Harpreet Brar Not Playing Today?

The IPL 2025 has reached its penultimate stage as Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first, putting MI’s batting lineup to the test under pressure in this must-win clash.

Team Shuffles: Brar Out, Chahal Returns

Punjab Kings have made two key changes in their XI for the high-stakes encounter.

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar have been dropped.

Their places go to pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak and experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Musheer Khan, who featured as an impact player in the first qualifier against RCB, is also absent from today’s lineup.

Chahal, who had been sidelined with an injury, makes a timely return. He replaces Brar in the XI.

Although Brar is listed among PBKS’ impact substitutes, with PBKS bowling first, he might not make it onto the field tonight.

Mumbai Bring In Topley, Stick With Core Squad

Mumbai Indians have made one change to their playing XI from the eliminator match.

England’s Reece Topley comes in for Richard Gleeson, who picked up one wicket against Gujarat Titans.

Deepak Chahar remains unavailable due to injury and misses out again.

Punjab’s Ashwani Kumar is among MI’s impact substitutes, but the playing XI remains largely intact otherwise.

Harpreet Brar’s Season in Numbers

PBKS signed Harpreet Brar for ₹1.5 crore during the 2024 mega auction.

The 29-year-old slow left-arm spinner has featured in eight games this season and claimed 10 wickets.

One of his standout performances came against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma during the 69th league-stage game.

Despite this, team strategy and conditions have worked against him in today’s lineup decision.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

