Saturday, May 31, 2025
PBKS vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Who Will Qualify If Rain Interrupts The Match?

However, a shift in geopolitical conditions prompted changes to the playoff schedule. Originally, the final was set for Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

PBKS vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Who Will Qualify If Rain Interrupts The Match?

PBKS vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Who Will Qualify If Rain Interrupts the Match?


As the IPL 2025 approaches its climax, the spotlight turns to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 this Sunday.

While PBKS dreams of reaching their first final since 2014, MI aims to extend their legacy by chasing a record sixth title.

Playoff Changes Amidst Tension and Relocation

The playoffs began in Mohali, with PBKS taking on RCB in Qualifier 1 and Mumbai squaring off against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

However, a shift in geopolitical conditions prompted changes to the playoff schedule. Originally, the final was set for Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI temporarily suspended the tournament. The matches resumed with a revised plan that moved Qualifier 2 and the final to Ahmedabad.

Rain Threat Looms: Who Goes Through If It’s Washed Out?

Despite Ahmedabad’s typically dry conditions, there’s a slight concern for rain. According to Weather.com, there’s a 24% chance of precipitation on match day.

If rain does interfere and the match cannot be completed, the team higher in the league standings will advance automatically.

In that case, Punjab Kings would qualify for the final. They ended the league phase at the top of the table with 19 points and a better net run-rate than second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BCCI’s Plan for Delays: More Time, But No Reserve Day

To prepare for possible weather disruptions, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council have implemented time extensions in the match regulations.

“Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The updated rules provide for a 120-minute buffer to allow for match completion in case of delays.

Clause 13.7.3 of the IPL Playing Conditions outlines this: “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of… up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches (shall be available).”

The regulation further explains how this time is to be used, “For the avoidance of doubt, if extra time is required to be used, it will be taken in the following sequence. In the event of a delayed start or interruption, the provision of… one hundred and twenty minutes for play-off matches extra time is to be used first, followed by the time allocated for time-outs and then the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).”

“For clarity, the changeover period (maximum 10 mins) for a Super Over after the main match is not to be taken into account when applying any permitted extra time available.”

However, there is no confirmation of a reserve day for this crucial match. As it stands, only the IPL final has an officially scheduled reserve day.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025 Eliminator Loss

 

