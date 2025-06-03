PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the Final glory

As the match plays out, Sunak has made it clear where his loyalty lies. His affection for RCB is tied not just to cricketing admiration, but also personal connections.

As the IPL 2025 final unfolds in Ahmedabad between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is present in the city, lending his support to the cricketing spectacle and backing RCB for a long-awaited title.

Sunak’s appearance during the high-stakes match has drawn attention not just for his fandom, but also for his thoughts on cricket’s expanding global relevance.

India’s Global Rise Reflected in Cricket’s Olympic Return

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games for the first time in 128 years, making a comeback at the Los Angeles 2028 edition. Sunak credited this revival to India’s growing influence on the world stage.

“It’s a sign of the influence India now has in the 21st century. India’s passions and tastes now have a global impact. Why is cricket back in the Olympics for the first time in 100 years? Because of India,” he said.

Sunak, a lifelong fan of the sport, spoke passionately about the evolution of cricket through the Indian Premier League.

“The IPL has transformed cricket. Every cricketer now aspires to play in the IPL at some point in their career. It has also greatly benefited the women’s game, encouraging more girls to join the sport through the Women’s Premier League,” he added.

English Cricket Benefits from IPL Exposure

Discussing the positive ripple effects of the IPL, Sunak pointed out how participation in the league is helping English cricketers sharpen their skills.

“Just look at the English players who’ve participated. They’re improving. I was at Edgbaston last week watching the England vs West Indies ODI. Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings. The IPL has made him a better cricketer,” he said.

RCB, Kohli, and a Personal Bengaluru Bond

As the match plays out, Sunak has made it clear where his loyalty lies. His affection for RCB is tied not just to cricketing admiration, but also personal connections.

“I’ll give you a clue — Ee Sala Cup Namde! Hopefully, my pronunciation has improved since I proposed to Akshata 16 years ago in Kannada, where, to be honest, I’m not entirely sure she knew what I was talking about!

But obviously, I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We attended matches together a long time ago, and Akshata’s parents gifted me this shirt when we got married, which is wonderful,” he shared.

He also praised RCB stalwart Virat Kohli, sharing a special memory.

“Regarding my favorite players, I’m a huge Virat Kohli fan. He’s a true legend. One of my prized possessions is a signed bat of his that Minister S. Jaishankar brought me as a Diwali gift to Downing Street when I was Prime Minister — it’s amazing,” he said.

Cricket’s Role in Diplomacy and Global Friendship

Beyond stadiums and scores, Sunak highlighted the diplomatic value of cricket — a sport that, he said, often sparks meaningful dialogue between global leaders.

“Cricket is such a valuable diplomatic tool. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and I always had great cricket banter, especially during the Ashes series — at one point, it even got a bit heated, but all in good spirits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and I also had great cricket conversations before getting down to business. India is coming to England this summer. It’s going to be a fantastic tour, and I know it will strengthen the partnership and friendship between our two countries,” he noted.

As fans across the globe watch the final unfold, RCB now has one more high-profile supporter hoping the long wait for their maiden IPL title ends tonight.

