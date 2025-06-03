Fortunately, the BCCI has arranged a reserve day for the final. If the game cannot be completed today, it will start anew on Wednesday, June 4.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Here's Why Tim David Is Not Playing Today

Tim David was a notable omission from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playing XI in the IPL 2025 final, currently taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings won the toss, with captain Shreyas Iyer choosing to bowl first, sending RCB in to bat.

Same Teams, But One Big Absence

Both sides have retained the same line-ups from their previous outings.

However, David remains sidelined due to an injury that kept him out of RCB’s last league game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27, as well as the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings on May 29 in Mullanpur.

His absence is a significant blow, given his big-hitting capabilities in the middle order.

Rain Threat and a Backup Plan in Place

The weather could still play spoilsport.

Fortunately, the BCCI has arranged a reserve day for the final. If the game cannot be completed today, it will start anew on Wednesday, June 4.

This is not unprecedented. In 2023, the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was postponed due to rain and played on the reserve day.

Even that match was affected by rain, but CSK managed to clinch the title via the DLS method.

When Does the Reserve Day Kick In?

For the reserve day to be activated, both teams must not get at least five overs each during regular play.

Fans are hoping the weather holds up, though there is unease about the forecast for the backup day as well.

“There’s some rain predicted for Wednesday, too,” the report notes.

If Rain Wins, Who Takes the Trophy?

In the unlikely case that both today and the reserve day are washed out, the team finishing higher on the league table will be crowned champions.

This would mean Punjab Kings take the title, having narrowly topped the points table ahead of RCB.

RCB fans might find this hard to accept. Despite both teams having identical win-loss records and points, PBKS edged ahead on net run rate by a slim margin of 0.07.

Even though Bengaluru beat Punjab in Qualifier 1 and reached the final first, rain could undo their efforts and deny them the trophy.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

