Tuesday, June 3, 2025
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer's Family's Emotional Appeal 'Bas Jeetna Hai'

Virat Kohli, who has been with the team for nearly two decades, is hoping this final will finally bring the title home.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer's Family's Emotional Appeal 'Bas Jeetna Hai'


The grand stage is ready for the IPL 2025 final, where Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Both teams have had standout seasons and finished as the top two sides in the league.

RCB earned a direct entry into the final by defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1 with a dominant eight-wicket win. Punjab Kings bounced back strongly by overpowering Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to claim their spot in the championship match.

Family’s Message Brings Heart to the Final

Ahead of the much-awaited final, Shreyas Iyer’s family shared an emotional message of support for Punjab Kings. This will be the team’s first appearance in an IPL final since 2014.

In a video posted by Punjab Kings on X (formerly Twitter), Iyer’s mother and sister spoke with visible pride and excitement. They opened the video with the phrase “Chardi Kala,” which conveys a message of positivity and high spirits.

“Thank you to all the Punjab fans for supporting us since day one. We are very, very grateful. To the team – all the very best for tomorrow. And we are incredibly proud of each one of you. Tomorrow is our day. Just go out there and lift the cup. And we are super excited for tomorrow,” said Shreyas’ sister.

His mother added her own heartfelt message at the end of the video. “All the best, everyone. Bas jeetna hai. (Just win it).”

Kohli’s Final Push Meets PBKS’s Big Chance

RCB will be looking to end a long and emotional wait for an IPL trophy. Virat Kohli, who has been with the team for nearly two decades, is hoping this final will finally bring the title home.

This marks Kohli’s fourth IPL final. Fans across the country are expected to flood the Narendra Modi Stadium wearing his No.18 jersey, creating a wave of red in the stands.

On the other side, PBKS will be aiming to capture their first ever IPL crown. For their fans, this is a golden opportunity to see their team rise to the top after years of near misses.

Two Captains, One Ultimate Prize

The final promises to be a battle of two strong-willed leaders. Shreyas Iyer brings calm confidence and fresh energy to the Punjab Kings. His team has shown resilience throughout the season and will look to carry that same spirit into the title clash.

Virat Kohli, driven by experience and hunger, leads a side that has often come close but never crossed the finish line. The stakes are high, and the emotions even higher.

As both teams walk onto the field in Ahmedabad, only one will walk away with the trophy. For Kohli, it could be a career-defining moment. For Iyer and Punjab, it could be the beginning of a new legacy.

ALSO READ: Numerology Predicts RCB’s Win In IPL 2025 Final? Fans Link Date To Virat Kohli’s Lucky Number

 

