Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings Collapse To 101 As RCB Bowlers Dominate

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings Collapse To 101 As RCB Bowlers Dominate

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer followed suit with near-identical heaves that ended up in the keeper’s gloves.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings Collapse To 101 As RCB Bowlers Dominate

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings Collapse to 101 as RCB Bowlers Dominate


In a night dominated by bowlers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru tore through Punjab Kings’ batting lineup, bowling them out for just 101 runs in the first qualifier of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, back at the helm, won the toss and elected to field. The decision proved spot-on as RCB’s bowlers took complete control of the game from the very first over.

Relentless RCB Attack Leaves PBKS Reeling

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood led the charge, taking three wickets each and putting Punjab under immense pressure. Yash Dayal chipped in with two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd bagged one wicket apiece.

Hazlewood, recently returned from injury, found rhythm quickly and struck at key moments.

85 balls of sheer class from RCB and they’ll be chasing 102 for a confirmed ticket to the final on June 3rd.

The Punjab innings never found its footing. Priyansh Arya’s tame dismissal set the tone. Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer followed suit with near-identical heaves that ended up in the keeper’s gloves.

Josh Inglis fell to a well-directed bouncer. Nehal Wadhera was bowled soon after. Marcus Stoinis played a wild shot and was caught. Musheer Khan, making his IPL debut as an impact substitute, lasted just a few deliveries.

Records Tumble as Punjab Hits a New Low

This total of 101 marks one of the lowest all-out scores for Punjab Kings in IPL history. Their previous worsts include 73 against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 and 88 on two occasions against RCB in 2015 and 2018.

The innings lasted just 14.1 overs — the shortest any team has batted in an IPL playoff match. The previous record was 16.1 overs, held by Delhi Capitals in 2008.

In the context of IPL playoffs, this is now tied as the third-lowest total ever:

  • 82 by Deccan Chargers in 2010
  • 87 by Delhi Capitals in 2008
  • 101 by Lucknow Super Giants in 2023
  • 101 by PBKS tonight

RCB Eyes the Final with Momentum on Their Side

Despite some resistance from the lower order, Punjab never looked like recovering. The final score was more a result of RCB’s discipline and Punjab’s self-inflicted damage.

With just 102 needed for a place in the final, RCB will enter the second innings with all the confidence in the world. The bowlers have done their job — now it’s up to the batters to finish it off.

ALSO READ: GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

 

