Thursday, May 29, 2025
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Will Mock Drills In Chandigarh Disrupt The Match?

Operation Shield, a security initiative, mandates mock drills across several border states on May 29, including Union Territory Chandigarh.

As excitement builds for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a new development has sparked curiosity and concern. Scheduled for May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), the high-stakes match coincides with a nationwide mock drill exercise announced by the Government of India.

Operation Shield: Timing Sparks Speculation

Operation Shield, a security initiative, mandates mock drills across several border states on May 29, including Union Territory Chandigarh. Naturally, fans are wondering whether these drills might interfere with the crucial IPL showdown.

However, clarity is beginning to emerge.

Reports suggest Punjab may not follow the same timeline as other states. According to The Indian Express, “Punjab is likely to conduct mock drills under Operation Shield on May 3,” meaning the state may not participate in the May 29 exercises.

Chandigarh’s Role: Cause for Concern?

Although Chandigarh, being a Union Territory, is part of the May 29 drill schedule, the stadium in Mullanpur does not fall under its direct jurisdiction. Mullanpur is governed by Punjab authorities, who appear to have opted for a different date.

This jurisdictional detail could be key in ensuring there are no disruptions in Mullanpur, even if activities take place in nearby Chandigarh.

Match Day Unlikely to Be Impacted

Given that the Punjab government is not planning a May 29 drill and Mullanpur isn’t part of Chandigarh’s administrative area, fears of a blackout or restrictions affecting the match are now fading.

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is expected to proceed as scheduled, without any operational hurdles.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators For RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: ‘They’re Useless…’

 

