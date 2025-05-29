Punjab Kings are also without South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who has flown back home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final scheduled from June 11 to 15.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here's Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today's Match

Punjab Kings are facing a critical blow ahead of their Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ruled out once again.

The experienced spinner has already missed the last two league matches and is not part of today’s playing XI. He is also absent from the list of Impact Players for the game.

Wrist Injury Keeps Chahal Out

Chahal is currently recovering from a wrist injury, which has kept him on the sidelines during this important stage of the tournament.

While PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer did not mention the exact reason for Chahal’s absence during the toss, a report by ESPNcricinfo revealed that the leg-spinner is dealing with a wrist issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a significant loss for PBKS. Chahal, who was bought for a hefty ₹18 crore, took 14 wickets in 12 matches before being sidelined. He had an economy rate of 9.56 during the league stage.

Jansen Returns Home, Azmatullah Steps In

Punjab Kings are also without South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who has flown back home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final scheduled from June 11 to 15.

Shreyas Iyer confirmed the change during the toss.

“Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They (the crowd) have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him,” said Iyer.

Azmatullah Omarzai comes in as Jansen’s replacement, bringing his all-round abilities into the mix for PBKS in this knockout match.

RCB Strengthen Their Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been boosted by the return of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood.

Patidar has been featuring as an Impact Player since the resumption of the IPL, while Hazlewood is back after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

Tonight’s winner will secure a direct spot in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for June 3.

The team that loses will still have another opportunity to reach the final. They will face the winner of the eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, which is set to be played on May 30.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag