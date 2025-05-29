Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

Punjab Kings are also without South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who has flown back home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final scheduled from June 11 to 15.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here's Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today's Match


Punjab Kings are facing a critical blow ahead of their Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ruled out once again.

The experienced spinner has already missed the last two league matches and is not part of today’s playing XI. He is also absent from the list of Impact Players for the game.

Wrist Injury Keeps Chahal Out

Chahal is currently recovering from a wrist injury, which has kept him on the sidelines during this important stage of the tournament.

While PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer did not mention the exact reason for Chahal’s absence during the toss, a report by ESPNcricinfo revealed that the leg-spinner is dealing with a wrist issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a significant loss for PBKS. Chahal, who was bought for a hefty ₹18 crore, took 14 wickets in 12 matches before being sidelined. He had an economy rate of 9.56 during the league stage.

Jansen Returns Home, Azmatullah Steps In

Punjab Kings are also without South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who has flown back home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final scheduled from June 11 to 15.

Shreyas Iyer confirmed the change during the toss.

“Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They (the crowd) have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him,” said Iyer.

Azmatullah Omarzai comes in as Jansen’s replacement, bringing his all-round abilities into the mix for PBKS in this knockout match.

RCB Strengthen Their Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been boosted by the return of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood.

Patidar has been featuring as an Impact Player since the resumption of the IPL, while Hazlewood is back after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

Tonight’s winner will secure a direct spot in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for June 3.

The team that loses will still have another opportunity to reach the final. They will face the winner of the eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, which is set to be played on May 30.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

 

Filed under

ipl Punjab Kings Yuzvendra Chahal

newsx

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka
newsx

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know
newsx

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit...
Bilateral Trade Agreement

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion...
newsx

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...
newsx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Here’s Why Yuzvendra Chahal is Not Playing In Today’s Match
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here’s What We Know

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kiya…’

IAF Chief Channels Salman Khan To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph, ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit...

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion Trade By 2030

Bilateral Trade Agreement Gains Momentum Ahead Of July Deadline, India And US Target $500 Billion...

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India Hits Brahmos Before They Could Respond

‘We Decided To Teach A Lesson To Our Enemy At 4:30 am, But …’: Pakistan...

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth