Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team synonymous with near-misses, are once again within touching distance of the title. They'll be hoping to break their long-standing trophy drought.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?


As Punjab Kings prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what is arguably their most important match in over ten years, all eyes turn to Mullanpur. Though the skies might be partly cloudy, the weather isn’t expected to interrupt what promises to be a thrilling Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025.

Both teams secured top-two finishes in the league phase, setting the stage for a high-octane clash with a direct ticket to the final on the line.

Punjab’s Fresh Approach Pays Off

The Punjab Kings are treading new ground this season. For the first time since 2014, they’ve made it to the play-offs—but there’s no sign of old ghosts haunting them.

Under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, the team has undergone a transformation. Their campaign this year has been marked by a newfound consistency and resilience.

The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and young Priyansh Arya has consistently provided solid starts. This has allowed middle-order stalwarts like Iyer and Josh Inglis to take charge and consolidate innings.

Shashank Singh continues to evolve as a finisher, while Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, has recently struck form with the bat, giving Punjab a powerful lower-order edge.

Bengaluru Eyes Redemption Amid Familiar Pressure

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team synonymous with near-misses, are once again within touching distance of the title. They’ll be hoping to break their long-standing trophy drought.

Their recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets helped them secure a top-two berth. The good news for RCB fans is that Josh Hazlewood is likely to return to full fitness, while Tim David is also back in contention, giving the team more options and better depth.

However, Bengaluru’s record in knockout matches has been a sore spot. They’ll need to overcome not just Punjab, but also their own playoff anxieties.

Weather Not a Threat, But Stakes Remain High

The forecast for Thursday evening in Mullanpur is encouraging for cricket fans. Temperatures are set to hover around 28°C with humidity at 43%. While some cloud cover is expected, rain is not in the equation.

If, against all odds, rain were to affect the outcome, Punjab would benefit due to their superior net run rate, despite being level on 19 points with Bengaluru. In that case, RCB would be pushed into Qualifier 2, where they’d face either Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians.

As for Friday’s Eliminator, no rain is predicted then either, ensuring that weather won’t play spoilsport in this crucial IPL 2025 weekend.

ALSO READ: What If PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Gets Washed Out? Here’s What Happens Next

 

