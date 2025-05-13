PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach as Pakistan's New White-Ball Head Coach

In a related move, Aaqib Javed, who had been serving as interim head coach, has now been appointed as the new Director of the National Cricket Academy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach, as the head coach for the national white-ball team. Hesson will officially take charge on May 26, immediately following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

International Pedigree and Local Familiarity

Hesson is currently leading Islamabad United, the reigning PSL champions, and brings a wealth of experience from his coaching stints in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League. His reputation was cemented during his successful tenure with the New Zealand national team.

The PCB had launched a global search for a white-ball coach after a poor outing in the Champions Trophy and a disappointing tour of New Zealand earlier this year. According to reports, seven candidates applied for the role, including four from overseas.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the new appointee’s credentials, saying,

“We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket.”

A Pattern of Foreign Appointments

Hesson’s appointment continues the PCB’s trend of recruiting international coaching talent. He becomes the fifth foreign coach to take charge of the men’s national team since 2023, following Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur, Simon Helmot, Gary Kirsten, and Jason Gillespie.

However, the frequent turnover has raised eyebrows. Bradburn, Arthur, Kirsten, and Gillespie all stepped down before completing their contracts. Helmot’s role as high-performance coach was limited to a single tour of Australia in early 2023.

Most of these exits were surrounded by murmurs of dissatisfaction with the PCB’s management style and lack of long-term collaboration.

Constant Shuffling and Unsettled Leadership

The PCB’s coaching structure has undergone constant reshuffling in recent years. Local figures like Saqlain Mushtaq, Muhammad Hafeez, and Aaqib Javed have also taken turns at leading the national setup but have failed to deliver consistent results.

In a related move, Aaqib Javed, who had been serving as interim head coach, has now been appointed as the new Director of the National Cricket Academy.

As Hesson prepares to step into the white-ball role, expectations are high that he will provide the stability and direction Pakistan’s limited-overs squads have long lacked.

