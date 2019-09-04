PCB has appointed former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector for Pakistan Men's national team. PCB also named former cricketer Waqar Younis as the bowling coach of the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as new the head coach of Pakistan men’s national team. In a statement, PCB made it official and said that Misbah has been signed for next 3 years. The board also handed him over the responsibility of chief selector for all 3 formats to ensure the transparency in the selection process.

Reports say the veteran batsman was unanimously selected by a panel of five members which comprised former cricketers Intikhab Alam, Bazid Khan, member of Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and PCB Director for International Cricket Zakir Khan.

Former Test cricketers Dean Jones, Mohsin Khan and Courtney Walsh were the front-runners for the post but PCB panel stamped Misbah’s name. Along with Misbah, PCB picked up Pakistan’s pace legend Waqar Younis as the new bowling coach.

After his appointment, the first challenge for Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Yunis will be to pick best 11 for the 3-match one-day series and 3 T20I against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to be held September 27 to October 9. It will be the first time when ICC will conduct any international match in Pakistan since the 2009 attack.

While Pakistan will play their first Test under both the former players against Australia in Brisbane which will be a part of World Test Championship. While the second Test will be a day and night game. The 2 Test series will commence from November 21.

Misbah and Waqar have previously worked together from May 2014 to April 2016 and share a great bond and respect each other a lot. In fact, Waqar who earlier had filed the nomination for the head coach’s post withdrawn his name after Misbah had applied for the same designation saying he is happy to take post of the bowling coach.

