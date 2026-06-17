A monumental political storm has formally burst across the media avenues of Islamabad with raging speculations of the PCB Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, to occupy the formal Ministry of Foreign Affairs portfolio as well. This high-voltage conjecture took place in the backdrop of unannounced diplomatic missions led by the Interior Minister, in a way that bypassed the institutional framework over the last few weeks with remarkable precision. Ishaq Dar continues to be the de facto Foreign Minister, although the extremely close rapport that the former has cultivated with the military establishment is triggering reports of a looming cabinet reshuffle, the aim being to salvage the country’s external ties.

Why Is PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Driving High-Level US-Iran Peace Mediation?

The most potent driver of this gargantuan diplomatic promotion of his can be explained by his direct involvement in the critical US-Iran Peace Mediation negotiations. Naqvi, acting in the capacity of a special envoy of the military establishment of Pakistan, reached Tehran on June 7 2006, to deliver security-critical national messages from Field Marshal Asim Munir to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

What Is The Factual Reality Behind The Pakistan Foreign Minister Speculation?

There is however, no official word, regarding the augmentation of his cabinet portfolios (beyond the Interior ministry), that has followed the state’s success on a diplomatic scale-the stateapparatusdoesn’t want to lose a portfolio-less trouble shooter and will continue to employ the Naqvi-holding both Ministry of Interior, and a chief administrative post in Pakistan’s premier sport for high-stakes assignments without official recognition of his added responsibility. Naqvi’s administrative attention is also being equally divided in sports, where he has introduced selection guidelines that mandate performance tracking for national team selections.

Will PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Permanently Switch To The Foreign Office

While an official portfolio reallocation has not taken place, senior cabinet officials hint that his de facto control over major geopolitical files will continue to expand. His unique administrative positioning allows him to bypass traditional bureaucratic delays, making him an exceptionally fast operative for the state when handling sensitive international borders. For now, he remains anchored to his dual institutional mandates while serving as the military establishment’s trusted external troubleshooter.

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