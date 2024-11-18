PCB Cuts Short National Championship After Fire Incident At Karachi Hotel: What’s Next?

A fire at a Karachi hotel forced the PCB to end the National Women’s Championship early. The incident adds to growing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Cricket Board abruptly terminated the National Women’s Championship at Karachi after a fire incident in the team hotel. Five players were staying in their respective rooms when the fire began, and by sheer luck, did not suffer any mishap.

The PCB had taken an entire floor of the hotel for five competing teams and officials. When the fire erupted, most the players and officials were at the National Stadium for their matches or practice, putting five players in limelight to emergency.

The PCB immediately evacuated the affected cricketers and shifted them to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre. However, the ongoing Ideas Defence Exhibition in Karachi made alternative accommodations unavailable despite their sincere attempts.

A statement from the PCB confirmed that it would truncate the tournament on account of player safety and unavailability of proper facilities. It has been decided to hand over the championship by the final match between the Invincibles and the Stars teams, as the two have emerged top in four matches each. Date and venue for the final will be announced later.

Champions Trophy 2025: Halt Still Lingers

There are only 100 days left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Pakistan’s hosting rights will be questioned once the schedule for the tournament is not confirmed. Matters between the PCB and the ICC have become complicated since India will not travel to Pakistan due to government restrictions.

The decision has caused a delay in scheduling the matches, and the ICC said it is likely to release the details later this week. In case India continues to rebuff the scheduled matches, the PCB is now thinking of taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Board’s stand came to an end.

The PCB has not diluted its stance that the Champions Trophy should be held entirely in Pakistan. Unlike those earlier compromises, like the hybrid model followed during the 2023 Asia Cup, where India played the match shifted to Sri Lanka, and Pakistan did not know how it landed itself in the ODI World Cup happening in India.

ICC Trophy Tour Begins

ICC has launched the Trophy Tour of the Champions Trophy 2025 to get momentum going amidst uncertainty. The trophy tour was initiated in Islamabad where the silverware was exhibited at some of the iconic landmarks including Faisal Mosque and Daman-e-Koh. Cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar also joined the festivities to spike up the glee.

PCB and ICC are working over India’s concerns while future of Champions Trophy hangs in balance, reflecting political and logistical challenges in global cricket.

