LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made padel training mandatory for Pakistan cricketers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore. Introduced by Aaqib Javed, the initiative aims to improve fielding, reflexes, agility and fitness as Pakistan prepare for crucial Test cricket assignments.

Aaqib Javed announced compulsory padel training for Pakistan players at NCA in Lahore. Image Credit: AFP
Aaqib Javed announced compulsory padel training for Pakistan players at NCA in Lahore. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 16:08 IST

Pakistan cricket continues to surprise as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) makes it compulsory for players to play padel for 40 minutes every alternating day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The decision to play the racquet sport has reportedly been taken by senior selector and director of performance Aaqib Javed. It is believed that playing padel will help in increasing the fielding standards of the team while also contributing towards the betterment of reflex actions. 

How will playing padel help Pakistan cricketers?

Padel, a sport which is a mixture of other racquet games like tennis and squash, is expected to contribute towards the betterment of the team while making training more fun for the players. It is believed among the senior management of the Pakistan Cricket Board that playing a sport like padel, which requires instant reflexes and flexible bodies, can increase the agility of the players, which will in turn result in bettering the fielding standards in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Aaqib was quoted as saying, “Many of our players are already playing padel sports regularly but had to travel long distances to the limited courts in their home towns. We have now built a padel court facility at the NCA for the players.”

PCB aims for a state-of-the-art NCA facility

Pakistan Cricket Board is aiming to build a state-of-the-art NCA facility which they believe will benefit the players. Apart from playing padel, the players will be provided with multiple facilities. These facilities include an indoor basketball court and hall with snooker tables and other games. Apart from these recreational games, the NCA already has an AI-powered bowling machine. The machine, along with the incorporation of other sports in the National Cricket Academy, is expected to modernise the training process for the players. With this, the PCB hopes to improve the fitness levels of the players while directly having a positive impact on their playing abilities.

Pakistan Face Rigorous Test Schedule

Pakistan, having named Babar Azam as the new captain of the Test team, now faces a rigorous schedule ahead of them. The Asian nation will play two tests against the West Indies away from home. Following the two-match series, they will face England in England for three games. The next five tests will play a huge role in Pakistan’s possible qualification for the World Test Championship Final in 2027.

Also Read: Zimbabwe vs India T20I Series: Sikandar Raza Leads 15-Man Zimbabwe Squad, Wesley Madhevere Returns After Missing BAN Tour

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?
Tags: Aaqib JavedNational Cricket AcademyNCA LahorepadelPadel trainingpakistan cricketPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan cricketersPCB

RELATED News

Zimbabwe vs India T20I Series: Sikandar Raza Leads 15-Man Zimbabwe Squad, Wesley Madhevere Returns After Missing BAN Tour

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After India vs England ODI Series, Photos Go Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo

David Warner Drunk Driving Case: Former Australian Batter Pleads Guilty, Risks Losing BBL Captaincy And 9-Month Jail Term

LATEST NEWS

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Meet Aahaan Tandon, The Young Designer Behind Christopher Nolan’s Handcrafted Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere

Who Is Satchidananda Panda? Why Indian-Origin Scientist Resigned From California’s Salk Institute

Why Japanese Firms Wants Staff to Ditch Suits for Shorts at Work—And Why Women Call It Unfair

Pakistan’s Cyber Crime Agency Summons Imran Khan’s Sister: Here’s What Led To It

UP Outsource Service Corporation To Receive An Interest-Free Loan Of Rs 20 Crore

Why Did Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump 4%? Indian Navy Awards Make-II Prototype Order For SAVIOR-ASW; Check Details

Mysuru Businessman Kills Wife, Two Daughters After Sealing Their Mouths and Noses, Leaves Suicide Note Before Hanging Himself

Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?
PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?
PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?
PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

QUICK LINKS