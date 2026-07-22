PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Pakistan cricket continues to surprise as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) makes it compulsory for players to play padel for 40 minutes every alternating day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The decision to play the racquet sport has reportedly been taken by senior selector and director of performance Aaqib Javed. It is believed that playing padel will help in increasing the fielding standards of the team while also contributing towards the betterment of reflex actions.

How will playing padel help Pakistan cricketers?

Padel, a sport which is a mixture of other racquet games like tennis and squash, is expected to contribute towards the betterment of the team while making training more fun for the players. It is believed among the senior management of the Pakistan Cricket Board that playing a sport like padel, which requires instant reflexes and flexible bodies, can increase the agility of the players, which will in turn result in bettering the fielding standards in the country.

Aaqib was quoted as saying, “Many of our players are already playing padel sports regularly but had to travel long distances to the limited courts in their home towns. We have now built a padel court facility at the NCA for the players.”

PCB aims for a state-of-the-art NCA facility

Pakistan Cricket Board is aiming to build a state-of-the-art NCA facility which they believe will benefit the players. Apart from playing padel, the players will be provided with multiple facilities. These facilities include an indoor basketball court and hall with snooker tables and other games. Apart from these recreational games, the NCA already has an AI-powered bowling machine. The machine, along with the incorporation of other sports in the National Cricket Academy, is expected to modernise the training process for the players. With this, the PCB hopes to improve the fitness levels of the players while directly having a positive impact on their playing abilities.

Pakistan Face Rigorous Test Schedule

Pakistan, having named Babar Azam as the new captain of the Test team, now faces a rigorous schedule ahead of them. The Asian nation will play two tests against the West Indies away from home. Following the two-match series, they will face England in England for three games. The next five tests will play a huge role in Pakistan’s possible qualification for the World Test Championship Final in 2027.

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