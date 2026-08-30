PCB Orders Pakistan Players To Stay Silent on Imran Khan Jail Issue After Sky Sports Interview Controversy

The saga of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan’s jail term took a turn as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked the national cricket team players to stay silent on the issue. The former World Cup-winning captain, who went on to serve as the Prime Minister of the country, has been jailed for the past three years. However, recently reports have emerged of the deteriorating health of Khan, leading to former cricket captains writing a plea to the current PM, Shehbaz Sharif.

Former English captain Michael Atherton conducted an interview with Imran Khan’s sons, which aired during the lunch break of the second Test between England and Pakistan. The interview conducted at Lord’s Stadium ruffled some feathers within the PCB. Following a formal complaint against the broadcaster, Sky Sports, the cricket board has now asked its players to stay silent on questions pertaining to Imran Khan.

PCB asks Pakistan Players to Stay Silent on Imran Khan Questions

British media had some conversations with the Pakistan cricket team members about Imran’s whereabouts and his imprisonment. In the Pakistan presser, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was asked whether the players had been following the Sky Sports interview where Imran’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman were interviewed about the detention of their father by former England captain Mike Atherton. Sarfaraz replied that the boys were dining out when they went live so they missed it.

Sarfaraz said, “No, we don’t know anything about it, we were having lunch.”

PCB Lodges Complaint Against Sky Sports

The PCB took issue with Sky Sports and filed a formal dispute after it broadcast the interview in the second lunch break of the first day of the second Test in the Pakistan vs England cricket encounter at Lord’s. The Pakistan cricket board reportedly had even thought of, or allegedly would have, kept the squad from the field for the latter half of the match as a form of protest. Yet, Pakistan chose to resume after the break.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister and captain of their 1992 World Cup triumph, has been languishing in jail since his conviction in 2023 on corruption charges. His children have been very concerned about his well-being and the conditions he is subjected to in prison, and they have publicly stated their worries.

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