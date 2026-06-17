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Home > Sports News > PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket

PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket

Pakistan cricket drops a bombshell by completely abandoning the old central grading system for a secret, mandatory, format-specific blueprint. Read details.

PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket. Photo X
PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 02:33 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially scrapped its traditional central contract system in a massive administrative revamp. The board has abandoned the long-standing category-based grading system, which had previously placed players in the highly visible A, B, C, and D brackets, in favour of a format-specific model built around five distinct player tracks.

But in a significant departure from the norm, the PCB will shroud the precise grading of individual players in strict secrecy. The board made it clear that contract distribution is now an internal selection issue and not a set public number. In other words, the exact number of players assigned to each track will no longer be shared with the media or the public. Instead the assignments will be kept private and discussed at the conclusion of each cricket cycle.

The new structured blueprint has five pathways designed to optimise specialised talent in different formats:

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  • Track AB: Reserved for elite all-format players capable of excelling in both Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

  • Track A: Specifically curated for red-ball and Test match specialists.

  • Track BC: Designed for white-ball cricketers focusing on ODIs and T20 Internationals.

  • Track C: Geared toward T20 specialists and franchise-focused players.

  • Track D: Implemented as a developmental pathway directly aligned with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) pipeline.

The revamp, apart from secrecy of tracks, introduces stringent new mandates to overhaul Pakistan’s domestic cricket set-up. Board insiders say players on contract with the board will now be legally bound to play a number of domestic games when they are not on international duty. Sources close to the development say players have already been told they will have to make themselves available for around five First-class games and ten List-A matches a season.

Importantly, the PCB has made it clear that these format-specific tracks will not deter from national team selection. All centrally contracted players are, however, still fully eligible for selection in all three formats of the game and no selection tracks were introduced for players in this regard. This means selectors are free to select any player for any squad depending on current merit or injury cover. With format specialism and mandatory home involvement, PCB hopes this structural reset will help restore competitive accountability and depth across Pakistan cricket.

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PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket
Tags: Mohsin Naqvi cricket reformsPakistan cricket format specific contractsPakistan cricket secret tracksPakistan cricket structural changesPakistan cricket team newsPCB central contracts 2026PCB mandatory domestic cricketT20 franchise player central contractTest cricket specialists PakistanTrack AB Pakistan cricket

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PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket

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PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket
PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket
PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket
PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket

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