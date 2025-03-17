Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
PCB’s Financial Blowout: 5-Star Hotels Axed, Match Fees Slashed After Rs 869 Crore Loss In Champions Trophy, Says Report

The Champions Trophy 2025 was meant to be a grand cricketing spectacle for Pakistan, marking a significant moment as the country hosted an ICC event after years of international isolation.

PCB's Financial Blowout: 5-Star Hotels Axed, Match Fees Slashed After Rs 869 Crore Loss In Champions Trophy, Says Report


The Champions Trophy 2025 was meant to be a grand cricketing spectacle for Pakistan, marking a significant moment as the country hosted an ICC event after years of international isolation. However, instead of being a financial and sporting triumph, the tournament ended in a massive financial disaster for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Adding to the woes, India—one of the biggest draws in world cricket—did not play a single match in Pakistan, despite the country being the official host.

India’s Reluctance and the Shift to Dubai

While Pakistan had hoped to showcase its stadiums and cricketing infrastructure to the world, India’s refusal to play on Pakistani soil dealt a significant blow. Despite being the host nation, Pakistan was forced to accommodate India’s demand to play their matches in Dubai due to ongoing political tensions. As a result, the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, which could have been a financial jackpot for PCB in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships, was held outside Pakistan, significantly reducing revenue opportunities.

Pakistan’s performance in the tournament only compounded their troubles. After a dismal start with a defeat to New Zealand in Lahore, Pakistan travelled to Dubai for the much-awaited showdown against India, where they suffered another setback. Their final group match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled, leading to an early exit from the tournament. Ironically, despite being the host, Pakistan ended up playing only one match on home soil, failing to capitalize on the opportunity to generate revenue from local audiences.

PCB’s Financial Nightmare: Heavy Investments, Minimal Returns

The financial ramifications of hosting the Champions Trophy were disastrous for the PCB. In a desperate bid to modernize its cricketing infrastructure, the board spent a staggering PKR 18 billion (approximately USD 58 million) to upgrade the venues in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. However, the costs spiralled beyond expectations, exceeding the budget by nearly 50%.

In addition to stadium renovations, PCB reportedly spent another USD 40 million on event preparations, bringing their total expenditure to an astronomical level. In contrast, their earnings from hosting the event were shockingly low, with the board receiving a mere USD 6 million as hosting fees. Revenue from ticket sales and sponsorship deals also failed to bring any relief, leaving PCB with an estimated loss of USD 85 million (INR 869 crore).

To counteract the financial strain, the PCB resorted to drastic cost-cutting measures. The most controversial move was slashing match fees for the National T20 Championship by 90%, reducing payments from Rs 40,000 to Rs 10,000 per match. Additionally, reserve players saw their payments cut by 87.5%. The board even scaled-down player accommodations, replacing luxury five-star hotels with budget-friendly economy stays.

As per Pakistan’s Dawn, “The PCB had recently reduced match fees from Rs 40,000 to Rs 10,000 without any official announcement…however PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, rejecting the decision and directing the board’s domestic cricket department to reassess the matter.”

What was supposed to be a moment of revival for Pakistani cricket turned into a nightmare, with PCB suffering monumental financial losses and players bearing the brunt of cost-cutting decisions. The absence of India from Pakistani soil not only dampened the tournament’s appeal but also significantly contributed to the PCB’s financial woes, making the Champions Trophy 2025 a bitter pill to swallow for Pakistani cricket fans.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan’s Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

 

