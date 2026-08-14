Pedro Porro Receives Hero’s Welcome at Tottenham After Spain’s World Cup Triumph

Pedro Porro received a memorable reception from Tottenham Hotspur after returning to the club following Spain’s historic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph over Argentina.

The 26-year-old right-back was welcomed back at Hotspur Way with a guard of honour, as Tottenham players, coaching staff and club employees lined up to applaud the newly crowned world champion. A video of the emotional reunion has since gone viral on social media.

A champion’s return for our Pedro 🤍🏆 pic.twitter.com/CDLBpCWZuM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2026

Porro walked through the corridor of teammates and staff before sharing hugs with members of the squad and coaching team. The reception highlighted the significance of his achievement and the pride within the Tottenham camp after one of their own had helped Spain lift football’s biggest international prize.

Tottenham shared footage of the welcome across their official digital platforms, capturing the celebrations as Porro made his return to club duties.

The defender played an important role in Spain’s successful campaign and was part of the side that defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the World Cup final. His performances at right-back attracted praise throughout the tournament, with his contribution helping Spain complete their run to global glory.

Porro Joins Exclusive Tottenham World Cup Club

The World Cup victory also placed Porro in an exclusive section of Tottenham’s history.

By lifting the trophy while representing Spurs, the Spaniard became only the fourth player in the club’s history to win the World Cup during his Tottenham tenure. He joins a distinguished group featuring England legend Jimmy Greaves, former France captain Hugo Lloris and Argentina defender Cristian Romero.

For Porro, the achievement represents the biggest international honour of his career and adds another major milestone to his development as a player.

His return to North London comes after a period of celebration and rest following the demanding summer tournament. He has now linked up with Tottenham’s squad as preparations continue for the new Premier League campaign.

The World Cup-winning defender’s presence could provide an additional boost to a Tottenham side preparing for another demanding season. His confidence is likely to be high after playing a key part in Spain’s historic campaign, while his experience on the biggest stage could prove valuable to the squad.

The warm welcome at Hotspur Way also underlined the strong connection between Porro and his Tottenham teammates. Rather than simply marking his return from international duty, the guard of honour served as a celebration of a historic achievement.

With the new domestic season approaching, Porro will now turn his attention back to club football. After reaching the pinnacle of the international game with Spain, the full-back will be eager to carry that momentum into his next chapter with Tottenham.

For Spurs supporters, seeing a World Cup winner return to the training ground is a moment to celebrate—and Porro’s emotional reception showed just how much the achievement means to everyone at the club.