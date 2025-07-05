“Pehle Maar Raha Hai, Phir…”: Rishabh Pant’s Viral Quip Steals Spotlight After Siraj’s Fierce Delivery

The intensity on the cricket field at Edgbaston reached a boiling point when Mohammed Siraj delivered a thunderous short ball that struck Shoaib Bashir’s helmet, causing concern for the young batter’s safety. What followed, however, was an unexpected moment of humor that quickly went viral.

The Brutal Ball That Shook Shoaib Bashir

During the 90th over of the second Test at Edgbaston, Mohammed Siraj unleashed a fierce short-pitched delivery that struck Shoaib Bashir’s helmet, prompting a concussion check and intense moments on the field. The fast bowler’s raw aggression left spectators on edge—and then laughter broke out thanks to Pant’s quick wit behind the stumps.

No matter the situation, 𝙍𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙗𝙝-𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙞 ko kaun roke! 😄 Watch #RishabhPant’s epic stump mic moment after #MohammedSiraj’s blow to #ShoaibBashir! 😅😂#ENGvIND 👉 2nd Test, Day 4 | SAT, 5th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/7Chi8iRcTn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

From Intensity to Laughter: Pant’s Perfect Comeback

As Mohammed Siraj apologized to Bashir, Rishabh Pant couldn’t resist joking, “Pehle maar raha hai, phir bol raha hai” (“First you hit him, then you apologize”). The lighthearted comment quickly went viral, highlighting Pant’s flair for easing tension. Meanwhile, Siraj celebrated a remarkable six-wicket haul, his first five-for on English soil, as India maintained a strong lead going into day four.

Mohammed Siraj’s Breakthrough Spell Turns the Tide for India at Edgbaston

Mohammed Siraj delivered a game-changing performance on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, taking six wickets for 70 runs. His impressive spell was key to dismissing England for 407, giving India a commanding 180-run first-innings lead. Siraj made an early impact by quickly removing key batsmen Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Despite a massive 303-run partnership between Jamie Smith (184*) and Harry Brook (158), Siraj returned to dismantle England’s lower order, claiming the wickets of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir. This marked Siraj’s first five-wicket haul in England, a milestone he had been aiming for over the past year. Reflecting on his achievement, he called it “unbelievable,” noting that while he had been bowling well, wickets had eluded him until now. His outstanding performance not only strengthened India’s position in the match but also highlighted his emergence as a leading figure in India’s pace attack, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

