“Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), was visibly agitated during their IPL 2025 showdown with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The moment of tension unfolded when PBKS’ Glenn Maxwell thought he had Travis Head caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh. But the umpire ruled it not out, sparking instant drama on the field.

Iyer Fumes at Umpire Over DRS Call

Maxwell signaled for a review almost immediately, but before the DRS was confirmed, Iyer appeared to lose his cool — not at his teammates, but clearly at the umpire.

He pointed toward himself in frustration, indicating he should have been consulted. The expression on his face and his body language said it all.

Though his voice wasn’t picked up on the mic, he could be seen saying, “Pehle merese puch na (Ask me first),” evidently aimed at the official for not giving him a proper window to make the call.

Shreyas Iyer's angry reaction over DRS call.



Despite the heated moment, PBKS did go for the review. But the decision stayed with the umpire, and Travis Head was declared not out.

Iyer Leads from the Front with the Bat

Before the DRS controversy, it was Iyer’s bat doing the talking. He powered PBKS to a formidable total with a breathtaking 82, setting the tone for a dominant innings.

He played with composure and controlled aggression, expertly picking his moments to attack. His knock laid the foundation for PBKS to go big.

Marcus Stoinis joined the party late and provided the perfect finish. Coming into the game without much impact in previous outings, the Australian all-rounder turned it around with a 34-run blitz off just 11 balls.

He capped off the innings with four consecutive sixes, propelling PBKS to an intimidating 245/6 in 20 overs.

Early Assault, Shami’s Nightmare

PBKS went full throttle from the first ball after electing to bat. Prabhsimran Singh showed no hesitation, tearing into Mohammed Shami with a barrage of boundaries through mid-off and cover.

Shami, usually known for his consistency, had a nightmare outing. His final over was taken apart by Stoinis for 27 runs, leaving him with grim figures of 4-0-75-0 — the second most expensive spell in IPL history.

Despite a brilliant 18th over from Harshal Patel — where he dismissed both Iyer and Maxwell — Punjab’s momentum never really dipped.

With a power-packed batting display led by Iyer and finished in style by Stoinis, PBKS left SRH with a steep mountain to climb.

