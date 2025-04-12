Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • “Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch

“Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch

The moment of tension unfolded when PBKS’ Glenn Maxwell thought he had Travis Head caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh. But the umpire ruled it not out, sparking instant drama on the field.

“Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch

"Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!" Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match, Watch


Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), was visibly agitated during their IPL 2025 showdown with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The moment of tension unfolded when PBKS’ Glenn Maxwell thought he had Travis Head caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh. But the umpire ruled it not out, sparking instant drama on the field.

Iyer Fumes at Umpire Over DRS Call

Maxwell signaled for a review almost immediately, but before the DRS was confirmed, Iyer appeared to lose his cool — not at his teammates, but clearly at the umpire.

He pointed toward himself in frustration, indicating he should have been consulted. The expression on his face and his body language said it all.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Though his voice wasn’t picked up on the mic, he could be seen saying, “Pehle merese puch na (Ask me first),” evidently aimed at the official for not giving him a proper window to make the call.


Despite the heated moment, PBKS did go for the review. But the decision stayed with the umpire, and Travis Head was declared not out.

Iyer Leads from the Front with the Bat

Before the DRS controversy, it was Iyer’s bat doing the talking. He powered PBKS to a formidable total with a breathtaking 82, setting the tone for a dominant innings.

He played with composure and controlled aggression, expertly picking his moments to attack. His knock laid the foundation for PBKS to go big.

Marcus Stoinis joined the party late and provided the perfect finish. Coming into the game without much impact in previous outings, the Australian all-rounder turned it around with a 34-run blitz off just 11 balls.

He capped off the innings with four consecutive sixes, propelling PBKS to an intimidating 245/6 in 20 overs.

Early Assault, Shami’s Nightmare

PBKS went full throttle from the first ball after electing to bat. Prabhsimran Singh showed no hesitation, tearing into Mohammed Shami with a barrage of boundaries through mid-off and cover.

Shami, usually known for his consistency, had a nightmare outing. His final over was taken apart by Stoinis for 27 runs, leaving him with grim figures of 4-0-75-0 — the second most expensive spell in IPL history.

Despite a brilliant 18th over from Harshal Patel — where he dismissed both Iyer and Maxwell — Punjab’s momentum never really dipped.

With a power-packed batting display led by Iyer and finished in style by Stoinis, PBKS left SRH with a steep mountain to climb.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ball? What Ball? Ishan Kishan’s Epic Fail Leaves Pat Cummins Flabbergasted, Internet Reacts

 

Filed under

Glen Maxwell Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head

newsx

“Pehle Mere Se Puch Na!” Shreyas Iyer Blasts Umpire Over DRS Call In SRH Match,...
newsx

Watch: Ball? What Ball? Ishan Kishan’s Epic Fail Leaves Pat Cummins Flabbergasted, Internet Reacts
The U.S. has reportedly d

US Seeks Control of Key Ukrainian Gas Pipeline: Reports
newsx

ISL 2024-25 Final Result: Mohun Bagan Crowned Champions After 2-1 Win Over Bengaluru FC
newsx

NewsX Exclusive | Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana Proves India’s Legal, Political, And Diplomatic Strength: Mukul...
newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Ball? What Ball? Ishan Kishan’s Epic Fail Leaves Pat Cummins Flabbergasted, Internet Reacts

Watch: Ball? What Ball? Ishan Kishan’s Epic Fail Leaves Pat Cummins Flabbergasted, Internet Reacts

US Seeks Control of Key Ukrainian Gas Pipeline: Reports

US Seeks Control of Key Ukrainian Gas Pipeline: Reports

ISL 2024-25 Final Result: Mohun Bagan Crowned Champions After 2-1 Win Over Bengaluru FC

ISL 2024-25 Final Result: Mohun Bagan Crowned Champions After 2-1 Win Over Bengaluru FC

NewsX Exclusive | Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana Proves India’s Legal, Political, And Diplomatic Strength: Mukul Rohatgi

NewsX Exclusive | Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana Proves India’s Legal, Political, And Diplomatic Strength: Mukul...

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?