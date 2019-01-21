When asked about how he felt when one of the greatest players in football history criticised him, Neymar said that he has found them interesting. The PSG winger added that failure to deliver a major title inevitably invites criticism. He also defended himself saying that he never play-acted during the World Cup because he was genuinely subject to fouls.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, who has been subject to criticism from many footballing legends for his diving antics on the field, on Sunday said that he does not approve of such detractors. The Brazilian shunned his legendary compatriot Pele’s scathing at him saying he does not care what Pele thinks about his game.

Neymar came under heavy fire during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he went on the ground rather too easily during crunch clashes. One of the most vocal critics of his game was Pele who said that it is difficult to defend Neymar for all the things he does besides playing football. In one interview, the three times World Cup winner said that he once told Neymar, “The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicate it”.

When asked about how he felt when one of the greatest players in football history criticised him, Neymar said that he has found them interesting. The PSG winger added that failure to deliver a major title inevitably invites criticism. He also defended himself saying that he never play-acted during the World Cup because he was genuinely subject to fouls.

“Today people talk a lot about that because it’s Neymar and everything is amplified. I respect Pelé’s criticisms but I don’t approve them,” added the former Barcelona man.

There have been also reports that Neymar has grown weary with life in Paris after tensions with other senior players in the PSG squad and rifts with the management at the club. He has been constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona with speculation doing rounds that Lionel Messi wants him back at Camp Nou.

Speaking on transfer speculation, Neymar said, “Rumours of me leaving? There have been rumours like that since I’ve become a pro. But there’s nothing concrete. As soon as there is something certain, I’ll talk about it and I’ll assume it, be sure of that.”

