Penalty Or Not? Giuliano Simeone’s Handball Sparks Champions League Controversy

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid was marred by controversy as a contentious handball incident involving Atlético’s Giuliano Simeone took center stage. The heated debate erupted after referee Szymon Marciniak and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) opted not to award a penalty despite replays showing the ball striking Simeone’s hand inside the penalty area.

The incident occurred in the 20th minute when a cross into Atlético’s box appeared to make contact with Simeone’s hand. Real Madrid players immediately appealed for a penalty, but Marciniak waved off the protests, and VAR upheld the decision, ruling that there was no deliberate movement from Simeone to handle the ball. The decision sparked outrage among Real Madrid fans, who took to social media to express their frustration, with terms like “Robbery” and “Clear Penalty” trending worldwide.

🚨 ESCANDALOSO 😡 Mano clarísima de Giuliano Simeone en el área y el árbitro ni se inmuta. ¿Dónde está el VAR? ¿Por qué siempre en contra del Real Madrid? ❌ Una decisión incomprensible que puede cambiar el rumbo del partido. ¡No se entiende nada! pic.twitter.com/w5XkfX3zX9 — Madrid Goat (@Madrid_Goa7) March 12, 2025

Despite the controversy, Atlético de Madrid made a dream start to the match, taking the lead within the first minute through Conor Gallagher. The midfielder, arriving in the box at the perfect moment, converted a precise cross from Rodrigo de Paul to put Atlético ahead. The goal leveled the tie on aggregate, intensifying the battle between the two Madrid giants.

Atlético’s defensive structure

Real Madrid, despite dominating possession, struggled to break down Atlético’s defensive structure. Their best chance of the first half came from Rodrygo, who failed to generate enough power in his shot to trouble goalkeeper Jan Oblak. On the other end, Atlético looked more dangerous in transition, with Julián Álvarez forcing two solid saves from Thibaut Courtois.

The match continued with high intensity, but Giuliano Simeone’s handball remained the most talked-about moment. Many analysts and former referees weighed in on the decision, with some arguing that UEFA’s handball rules leave room for subjective interpretation. While some believe the referee was correct in not awarding the penalty due to the lack of intent, others insist that similar incidents in previous matches have led to spot-kicks being given.

As the Champions League knockout stage progresses, the debate over refereeing consistency and the use of VAR continues to rage on. For now, Real Madrid fans remain furious, convinced that their team was denied a crucial opportunity at a pivotal moment in the tie. Whether UEFA will address the incident remains to be seen, but one thing is certain the controversy surrounding Simeone’s handball will not fade anytime soon.

