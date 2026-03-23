LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan donald trump Goa Leonid Radvinsky Brent crude IPL 2026 Air Force staffer Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk Kalyani Priyadarshan modi gold high octane fuel Pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made a stunning revelation about the after events of the dramatic Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Sharjah Stadium.

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller. (Image Credits: Rahmanullah Gurbaz X/X
‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller. (Image Credits: Rahmanullah Gurbaz X/X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 23, 2026 22:25:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made a stunning revelation about the after events of the dramatic Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Sharjah Stadium. The right-handed batter has revealed that the fans allowed their emotions to get the better of themselves that night to the extent that several people committed suicide.

Pakistan had beaten Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller

Although Afghanistan had made only 129 in their stipulated 20 overs, they made the Men in Green work hard to score the required runs. It all came down to 11 needing off the final six deliveries, with Pakistan having only one wicket in their hand. Naseem Shah finished it off in the first two balls of the over to fire their side to a one-wicket victory. Tensions also heightened in the match between Fareed Ahmed and Asif Ali as it almost escalated into a physical fight.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, the youngster disclosed that he is still reminded of that defeat when he walks into Sharjah Stadium.

You Might Be Interested In

For me, the most heartbreaking match was the loss against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. People back home were very hurt. Many people cried. Here, people committed suicide. We have many emotional people here. We also get hurt as we play for people here. As I am talking to you about that match, I can still recall the sad memories. Whenever I walk into the Sharjah Stadium, I am reminded of that heartbreaking loss. I still think about how we lost that game, which we should have won. We didn’t bat well, but we bowled nicely. But in the end, we lost.”

“Our fans here want us to defeat Pakistan at all times” – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

While Gurbaz stated that they don’t have anything personally against Pakistan’s cricketers, he revealed Afghanistan always like to win against that particular opposition.

“We are cricketers. We play for people here in Afghanistan. Our happiness lies in our people’s happiness. If you ask people here about the most memorable game, they would tell you about the 2023 ODI World Cup win against Pakistan. As a cricketer, I don’t have any personal grudges against any other cricketer. Our fans here want us to defeat Pakistan at all times.”

Gurbaz is not part of either IPL or PSL this year.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol Ahead of IPL 2026, Reveals Lifestyle Overhaul Behind Punjab Kings Title Push

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanAfghanistan national cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup 2022pakistanPakistan national cricket teamrahmanullah-gurbaz

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul’s Batting Position at Delhi Capitals — Stats And DC’s Last Season Form Explained

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura Status Revealed; Cade Cunningham Ruled Out For NBA Clash

IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

Cricket News: Sahibzada Farhan Pips Sanju Samson Despite T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics to Win Massive ICC Honour — Full Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives’

Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Goa Viral Video: 22-Year-Old Gujarat Tourist Drives His SUV Into Sea At Vagator Beach, JCB Comes To Rescue After Car Gets Stuck, Driver Detained

Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

Uk Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth in India to Strengthen Military Ties

Who Was Ravindra Kaushik? Meet The Real Dhurandhar, India’s ‘Black Tiger,’ RAW Agent Who Fooled Pakistan For Years Before Getting Caught

Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth: OnlyFans Owner Dies Of Cancer- Who Was He And How He Transformed Porn Into A Global Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Empire?

After Donald Trump Postpones Military Strikes On Iran, Oil Prices Crash Over 13%- Will The Slide In Crude Continue?

Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death Revealed? Billionaire Owner Of Porn Site OnlyFans Dies At 43

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller
‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller
‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller
‘People Committed Suicide’— Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Explosive Claim on Pakistan-Afghanistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2022 Thriller

QUICK LINKS