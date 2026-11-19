MS Dhoni CSK Mentor Role: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing for a significant change ahead of IPL 2027, with MS Dhoni set to move away from his playing role and take up a mentor’s responsibility. However, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes the franchise will miss something beyond Dhoni’s tactical brilliance and experience: his willingness to take complete responsibility for the team’s decisions and accept criticism.

Dhoni has been central to CSK’s success over the years, leading the franchise to five IPL titles and establishing a reputation for making crucial decisions under pressure. His departure from the playing XI will leave a considerable leadership void, particularly because he was someone who never shied away from being held accountable when things went wrong.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif explained how Dhoni would often become the primary target of criticism whenever CSK suffered a defeat, even when the coaching staff was equally involved in the team’s decisions.

Mohammed Kaif Highlights MS Dhoni’s Biggest Quality

Kaif believes Dhoni’s ability to stand at the forefront and accept both praise and criticism made him different from many other leaders.

“He had the quality to make decisions by being at the forefront. If CSK lost, people never blamed Stephen Fleming but said Dhoni made a mistake. They would say Dhoni’s team lost. He accepted that he would also take criticism if he got credit. Usually, players are afraid to take criticism and have that acceptance,” Kaif pointed out, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The former India batter also questioned whether Dhoni would be able to make the same impact from the dugout after transitioning into a mentor’s position.

“Can Dhoni make things work well while being outside the ground as a mentor? That will be a challenge. In 20 overs, you have to keep looking closely, as the match can change on each ball. You can send messages from outside, but you are still helpless,” Kaif said.

“You cannot contribute as much from the outside; on-the-spot decisions need to be made. Dhoni has done it in the past, and he knew this, which is why he even extended his career by three or four years. I am sure he knew that working as a coach or mentor from outside is very different,” he added.

CSK Prepare For New Coaching Combination

Dhoni has previously experienced a mentoring assignment with the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup, although India failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Meanwhile, CSK are also undergoing changes in their coaching structure. Stephen Fleming’s 18-year association as head coach has come to an end, with former India pacer Zaheer Khan taking charge. Albie Morkel has also returned to the franchise as assistant coach.

With Dhoni moving into a different capacity, CSK will need to find a way to replace his on-field influence, particularly his ability to make decisions under pressure and shoulder responsibility during difficult moments.