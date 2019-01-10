After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has returned the feel-good factor to Manchester United team which was missing in the Portuguese's tenure. Moreover, the Red Devils have made a blistering start under the 45-year-old manager having won all the three games - two Premier League and one FA Cup - in his charge.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday lauded his Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying the Norwegian coach has bested his own start in Premier League. The former Barcelona boss also praised how the Red Devils are playing under the new boss. Guardiola also talked about the upcoming Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and how the match is crucial to City’s title credentials.

After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has returned the feel-good factor to Manchester United team which was missing in the Portuguese’s tenure. Moreover, the Red Devils have made a blistering start under the 45-year-old manager having won all the three games – two Premier League and one FA Cup – in his charge.

While appreciating Solskjaer and his efforts with Manchester United, Pep Guardiola said, “He won all the games. He is a young manager, getting incredible results. I saw a few minutes of games they played and they played good.”

The Manchester City then talked about his side’s weekend match with high-flying Wolves. “But it is not my business to talk about other opponents, we have a tough game around the corner against Wolves. It will be a tough game. We have one day off and then prepare for the game,” the Spaniard added.

Manchester City is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League table four points adrift of leaders Liverpool. While Manchester United is resurging in the table and now lies at the sixth spot just six points away from top four.

