Pep Guardiola as Italy Head Coach? Paolo Maldini And Leonardo Eye Manchester City Legend For Azzurri Rebuild

The Italy national football team may be making one of the most unexpected decisions in its history after a major overhaul of the sports bodies. Pep Guardiola’s name appears to be getting serious attention again as the person who should run the national team, which would change the direction and the identity of Italian football entirely! Under the leadership of Giovanni Malago, together with Paolo Maldini’s role as head of sporting operations and Leonardo’s position as advisor, the Italian Football Federation is starting a new chapter after such a sad time in recent times.

Pep Guardiola to be appointed head coach of Italy?

Pep Guardiola, as mentioned in a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, is a potential candidate of a serious nature for becoming the new head coach of the Italian football team. Although recently his name was not in the spotlight anymore because the preference for an Italian manager was a tradition that was rarely broken, it appears the new leadership of the federation is ready to change things and break that tradition. The famous Italian newspaper reveals that two names that were previously viewed as leading candidates – Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini – are no longer the ones favored either by Paolo Maldini or Leonardo.

Why do Leonardo and Paolo Maldini prefer Guardiola over Conte and Mancini?

Leonardo and Paolo Maldini were not pleased just to see a new coach appointed for the national team. They had something more drastic in mind for the country. The brothers’ idea is to make an Italian football identity shift through an entirely new and very forward-moving style as a “revolutionary reset” of a football organization which has gradually been losing its competitiveness. In that context, Guardiola could be a great fit since his whole approach of possession, high pressing, playing from the back, and developing young talent really is compatible with Italian football culture. So, the national team could benefit from the change rather than just having immediate success.

Leonardo and Paolo Maldini to break Italian coach tradition?

The fact that Pep Guardiola might come to Italy will not only have practical implications but could also be symbolic in many ways. It will be one of the few instances when a footballer or a foreign manager will take control of the Italian National Team – a nation that is generally linked with native coaches and whose tactical system is very much a part of its culture, that the identity gets very strong from.

The issue, on the other hand, is also quite a big one. The Italian side have gone from conquering the UEFA Euro 2020 under Roberto Mancini to experiencing an extremely difficult run in their history that saw them missing out on three World Cups in a row. The absence of a strong renewal of younger players, not having the best forwards, plus some inconsistent performances by key players, have altogether caused the decline in performance from the country side.

At the same time, Guardiola brings along a CV that is the best and is among the elite of coaches of the 21st century. His remarkable achievements with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, his expertise in changing teams, and extracting the best talent from young and untested players all make him a fitting person to head a rebuilding project in Italy that will be long-term in essence.

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