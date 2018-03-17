Manchester City will lock horns with Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after being drawn against the English counterparts on Thursday. City star Leroy Sane believes the club players have adapted well to manager Pep Guardiola's philosophy and are confident of winning the Champions League this season.

German starlet Leroy Sane is confident of Pep Guardiola’s managerial skills and believes that Manchester City can win the Champions League under the Spaniard this season. Having virtually pocketed the Premier League title already, City will test their steel against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Manchester blues have been near flawless this season and have already acquired the first trophy of the Guardiola reign by bagging the Carabao Cup humbling Arsenal. They have lost only once in the Premier League and the defeat came against an energetic Liverpool side who can come to haunt them again in the elite European competition, but Sane thinks otherwise.

Leroy Sane has been terrific for the Etihad outfit throughout the season, apart from filling the void left by Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front, he has added pace in the City attack. Guardiola’s men have redefined attacking football and played their way through the best of defences while establishing their stature as one of the most exciting sides in world football currently. They have been lethal up front and are a contender for the Champions League triumph this season with Liverpool lined up to stop their unaffected march.

Sane believes Guardiola’s philosophy has brought the best out of the City players and the budding confidence at the Etihad will see them clinch the Champions League trophy for the first time in history. “This year, we’re a real strong team, and we understand Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, have improved a lot and know what he wants from us. The Champions League is a really tough tournament and every single game is really special and difficult. But we have a good chance to come to the final and win the Champions League. But it will be really difficult,” said Sane.

Jurgen Klopp’s impressive record against Pep Guardiola is everything to fear for Manchester City as they prepare for the “not so cool” continental clash as termed by Klopp in the European competition. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has remained unbeaten in seven games out of nine against Guardiola since taking over at Liverpool and will be rearing to extend that record with a Champions League upset.

