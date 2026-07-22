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Home > Sports News > Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo

Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo

Pep Guardiola has emerged as the leading candidate for the Italy manager job after FIGC officials and Giovanni Malago confirmed ongoing talks. Paolo Maldini and Leonardo reportedly met Guardiola in Barcelona, with Italy targeting FIFA World Cup 2030 qualification and long-term football development.

Pep Guardiola has held talks with the Italian Football Federation for a managerial role. Image Credit: AFP
Pep Guardiola has held talks with the Italian Football Federation for a managerial role. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 12:57 IST

Italy New Manager: Pep Guardiola, since his exit as the Manchester City manager, has been heavily linked to becoming the new manager of the Italian football team. These speculations gained more weight as the Italian Football Federation President Giovanni Malago confirmed that discussions with the manager are still ongoing. Having not qualified for the last three World Cups, the Azzurri are currently undergoing their worst phase in the history of men’s football. Meanwhile, the new technical director of the federation, Paolo Maldini, and his adviser, Leonardo, also travelled to Barcelona to meet Guardiola.

Giovanni Malago confirms talks with Pep Guardiola for the Italian manager job

Malago confirmed that dialogue had been made with Guardiola, approaching him to take charge of Italy’s football team. According to a report from Sky Sports, both Maldini and Leonardo spent over three days in Barcelona talking to the former Man City boss. During their meeting with Guardiola, the former Italian footballers explained the overall project. “It was right and important to open a dialogue and keep it alive, keep it warm,” Malago said. 

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Italy targets FIFA World Cup 2030

Reportedly, Guardiola has been approached with a four-year plan that will see him focusing on the FIFA World Cup 2030 qualification. The plan will not only include qualifying for the tournament but also make a mark in the tournament, which will be marking a 100th anniversary. 

Apart from the World Cup, it is believed among the Italian footballing world that the appointment of Guardiola could bring an overall change in the football system. This would include a change in how the youth teams are playing as well. Guardiola, during his managerial career at the club level, has often shown his trust in younger players.

If he is indeed selected for the role, it would break Italy’s tradition of having a local coach. However, communicating with players and the media might not be a problem for Guardiola thanks to his having spent some time in the country during his playing days and being well-versed in the language.

Has Pep Guardiola managed an International team?

The Spaniard boss, who has enjoyed glorifying careers at the club level with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, has never managed an international team. In the past, there have not been many indications from Guardiola over the possibility of managing a national team. 

However, while he is still considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time, success with the national team might elevate him to the top of the pile. Most of the managers that Guardiola has managed against have not had the greatest level of success at the international level. Meanwhile, one of his biggest competitors, Jurgen Klopp, will be becoming the new manager for Germany.

Also Read: La Liga Chief Javier Tebas Calls For President Gianni Infantino To Quit FIFA: ‘His Time Is Up’

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Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo
Tags: AzzurriGiovanni Malagohome-hero-pos-11Italy football teamItaly managerItaly new managerLeonardoPaolo MaldiniPep GuardiolaPep Guardiola Italy

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Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo
Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo
Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo
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