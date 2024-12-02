Pep Guardiola’s Once Unstoppable Dynasty Crumbles, Leaving Him Clueless

Pep Guardiola stood in disbelief, holding up six fingers as Liverpool fans celebrated wildly. The Liverpool players danced in jubilation across the pitch, while Guardiola’s own players applauded their away supporters—who certainly deserved recognition after enduring a tough journey across northern England. But Guardiola continued to hold up his six fingers—almost with pride, almost as if he were just discovering the concept of fingers. What was the significance? Was it the number of games they had lost since their last victory? The areas in need of reinforcement come January? Or perhaps a reflection of Erling Haaland’s lack of involvement?

The fall of Manchester City’s dominance has been rapid, especially considering that just weeks ago, this scenario seemed unthinkable. Should we be more shocked by how quickly a supposedly invincible dynasty can implode, or by the fact that such a dynasty could endure in a world where everything seems fragile? The truth is, City’s fall has been both astonishing and, in a way, inevitable in a football landscape where even the greatest teams are vulnerable to sudden shifts.

As soon as City let their impeccable standards slip, the competition began to pounce. It was Liverpool, in particular, that came to feast on their weaknesses, and they did so with no mercy.

Liverpool’s Relentless Attack

Liverpool dominated from the start, showing no signs of hesitation. Their early goal set the tone, and they played with an energy that dismissed any thought of City resisting them. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo found themselves with plenty of space, and City’s defense—Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker in particular—appeared clueless. The ball, pinging around Anfield, came from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made an extraordinary 70-yard pass from midfield with no pressure from City’s defense. The pass was so exceptional that it wasn’t even his best of the half.

This was not Guardiola’s tactics; it wasn’t a scenario where he would want his players to stand off. Yet, it seemed as though his players either could not or would not respond, and ultimately, the blame likely falls on the coach. No matter how much Guardiola has tried to adjust and inspire, the lack of response from his team is concerning.

Comparing Guardiola’s Struggles to Arne Slot’s Success

Meanwhile, Arne Slot of Feyenoord appears to be benefiting from a fresh approach. He has inherited a balanced squad, with a clear meritocratic system in place that rewards performance. In contrast, Guardiola has struggled with decisions that seem out of place—such as dropping Ederson for his mistake against Feyenoord while sticking to a 4-4-2 formation that had already failed.

Moreover, in Slot’s team, there are players who seem aware of their expiring contracts and are fully motivated to deliver their best performances. Players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk were among Liverpool’s standout performers. With their contracts up for renewal in the summer, their determination to perform seems even more evident. It’s unclear whether they will stay at Liverpool, but for now, their commitment is undeniable.

While Liverpool may be criticized for allowing some of their best players to approach contract expiration without clear replacements lined up, their sense of urgency and romance is palpable. This season could very well mark the final chapter of Klopp’s great Liverpool team, making every moment feel like a last hurrah for the group that has delivered only one title despite its immense talent.

For Manchester City, the situation is more complicated. The vultures are circling, and the fifth consecutive league title is now nearly out of reach. But there is still hope for salvaging something from this season. What’s lacking, however, is purpose. Why should Guardiola’s players continue fighting for another league title? With the treble already achieved and the critics silenced, the motivation seems unclear.

A Possible Turnaround: Guardiola’s Last Act

Perhaps Guardiola squandered the opportunity to define a new purpose when he announced he would stay for another two years. However, it’s not too late for him to reframe the narrative. This season could still take shape if Guardiola gives his players a reason to fight—for their legacy, for the club, and for his own farewell. The season could be framed as his final act, a heartfelt gesture to the club that has given him everything. It’s not too late for Guardiola to rally his team, shaping the remainder of the season with meaning and determination.