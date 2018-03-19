However, Dietmar Hamann said a few good words in support of the defender but had his doubts if Mertesacker is the right person to influence budding footballers. "Everyone perceives the pressure differently. It's good that we realise that the pros are not machines.”

Former German footballer Dietmar Hamann was more than critical of Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker after the defender said in an interview that he prefers to sit out matches than playing in them. In a long tirade, Hamann said that the towering defender was disrespectful towards his current employers and he is not the right person who youngsters should look upto. The Arsenal defender recently revealed in an interview that he suffered from anxiety throughout his career and there have been times when he preferred not to head into the field.

Less than amused by his comments, the former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player said, “He makes another statement that is questionable for me. He is still under contract with Arsenal and says that he has no more buck and likes to sit in the stands. He is still paid by the club and has a responsibility. I find that disrespectful to the fans, his team-mates and the coach. The club is up to its neck at the moment and then you have one of the captains who sit down and say that he no longer wants to play for the club.”

Per Mertesacker made a u-turn from retirement last year and vowed to play one more year for the Gunners upon the insistence of Arsene Wenger. The German defender, who is retired from international football, has played a bit-part role in the current season for Arsenal and is all set to hang up his boots in May end. He will take up the role of the head of Arsenal academy next season and was delighted at the prospect of retirement saying “I will be free for the first time in my life”.

However, Dietmar Hamann said a few good words in support of the defender but had his doubts if Mertesacker is the right person to influence budding footballers. “Everyone perceives the pressure differently. It’s good that we realise that the pros are not machines.” Hamann continued saying, “Whether he is the right person to give young players values such as identity and loyalty next year, I have my doubts.”

