Australian Open 2019: The world no. 8 player Petra Kvitova defeated American seed Danielle Collins in semifinals on Thursday and entered the finals of Australian Open 2019. It will be the first time since 2014 that she’s booked the spot in any grand final. Kvitova has been in outstanding form as she did not lose any set and booked her spot in the 2019 Australian Open finals with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 win.

After the win, she said that it means everything. “You know, that’s why I worked very hard to be in the finals of the tournament, final of the major. Finally, I could make it deep into a major, and I really enjoy a final, and, yeah, whatever happened, I’m really very, very happy.”

On Saturday, in the finals of Australian Open 2019, Kvitova will either face defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka or US Open 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova. It was Pliskova who saved four match points and came back from 5-1 down in the third set to stun Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

