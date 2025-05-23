Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar Set to Return for RCB vs SRH? Coach Shares Latest Update

Meanwhile, Phil Salt has been out of the lineup since April 24, when RCB faced Rajasthan Royals. The English batter was unwell for a while and returned home during the break.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Head coach Andy Flower confirmed that both captain Rajat Patidar and opening batter Phil Salt are fit and ready to return to action on Friday.

With RCB pushing for a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 league stage, the availability of these two key players could prove vital.

Injury Recovery and Reintegration

Rajat Patidar had sustained a finger injury during a clash with Chennai Super Kings, just before the IPL was briefly suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Since then, he’s been recovering while wearing a splint to protect the injured area. Fortunately for RCB, the abandoned game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 due to rain offered extra recovery time.

“Rajat Patidar, for one, has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great,” said Flower.

Meanwhile, Phil Salt has been out of the lineup since April 24, when RCB faced Rajasthan Royals. The English batter was unwell for a while and returned home during the break.

“(Opener Phil) Salt was sick for a while, so it (the break) has given him a little chance to get home. He has recharged his batteries, and he is back at full force,” Flower added.

RCB’s Road Ahead: Away Matches and New Momentum

With the remainder of their matches—knockouts included—being played away from Bengaluru, Flower stressed the importance of adapting well to away conditions.

“We are disappointed not to be playing tomorrow’s game in Bengaluru. As you know, we struggled in our home conditions initially and we took a little while to adjust our game plan according to the pitch,” he noted.

Despite the challenges, Flower is optimistic given the team’s strong performances on the road.

“We have got a good record away. We have been able to flex for the away conditions well, so I am backing our players to do that again tomorrow. So, we are okay playing here in Lucknow,” he said.

High Stakes vs Hyderabad

A win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday could significantly strengthen RCB’s bid for a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

With both Salt and Patidar expected to return, RCB’s lineup looks bolstered at a critical juncture in their campaign.

