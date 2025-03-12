Philadelphia Eagles Add Veteran RB AJ Dillon To Strengthen Running Game

Dillon is expected to assume the role previously held by Kenneth Gainwell, who was a reliable backup in the Eagles' backfield.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are strengthening their backfield with the addition of veteran running back AJ Dillon. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Eagles have agreed to terms with Dillon, providing valuable depth behind star running back Saquon Barkley.

Dillon, who missed the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury, brings experience and power to the Eagles’ running game. In 60 career games with the Green Bay Packers, Dillon has accumulated 2,438 rushing yards on 597 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. His most recent active season in 2023 saw him rush for 613 yards on 178 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The move signals the Eagles’ intent to maintain a strong and balanced offensive attack, complementing Barkley’s elite production. Barkley, who was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,005 yards last season, recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million.

Former Packers RB A.J. Dillon is signing with the Eagles, per source. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Dillon replaces Kenneth Gainwell behind Saquon Barkley in Philly’s backfield. pic.twitter.com/N8SSWS0Z8m — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2025

Dillon could be a valuable asset

Dillon is expected to assume the role previously held by Kenneth Gainwell, who was a reliable backup in the Eagles’ backfield. With his physical running style and ability to handle short-yardage situations, Dillon could be a valuable asset in goal-line and third-down situations, relieving some of the workload from Barkley.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Dillon underscores their commitment to ensuring depth and versatility in their offense. With a powerful offensive line and a dynamic running attack, Philadelphia appears poised to defend their championship with a well-rounded roster heading into the 2025 season.

As Dillon integrates into the Eagles’ system, all eyes will be on how he complements Barkley and contributes to an already explosive offense. The signing further solidifies Philadelphia’s standing as one of the most formidable teams in the NFL as they prepare for another championship run.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash Live?