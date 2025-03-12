Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Philadelphia Eagles Add Veteran RB AJ Dillon To Strengthen Running Game

Philadelphia Eagles Add Veteran RB AJ Dillon To Strengthen Running Game

Dillon is expected to assume the role previously held by Kenneth Gainwell, who was a reliable backup in the Eagles' backfield.

Philadelphia Eagles Add Veteran RB AJ Dillon To Strengthen Running Game

AJ Dillon


The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are strengthening their backfield with the addition of veteran running back AJ Dillon. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Eagles have agreed to terms with Dillon, providing valuable depth behind star running back Saquon Barkley.

Dillon, who missed the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury, brings experience and power to the Eagles’ running game. In 60 career games with the Green Bay Packers, Dillon has accumulated 2,438 rushing yards on 597 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. His most recent active season in 2023 saw him rush for 613 yards on 178 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt.

The move signals the Eagles’ intent to maintain a strong and balanced offensive attack, complementing Barkley’s elite production. Barkley, who was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,005 yards last season, recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million.

Dillon could be a valuable asset

Dillon is expected to assume the role previously held by Kenneth Gainwell, who was a reliable backup in the Eagles’ backfield. With his physical running style and ability to handle short-yardage situations, Dillon could be a valuable asset in goal-line and third-down situations, relieving some of the workload from Barkley.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Dillon underscores their commitment to ensuring depth and versatility in their offense. With a powerful offensive line and a dynamic running attack, Philadelphia appears poised to defend their championship with a well-rounded roster heading into the 2025 season.

As Dillon integrates into the Eagles’ system, all eyes will be on how he complements Barkley and contributes to an already explosive offense. The signing further solidifies Philadelphia’s standing as one of the most formidable teams in the NFL as they prepare for another championship run.

