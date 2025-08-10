LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force

Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force

The Philippines will host the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup from Nov 21 to Dec 7, 2025, in Pasig and Victorias City. Iranian referees Nazemi and Fathi will officiate, while a national task force, formed by President Marcos, will oversee preparations and promote sports and tourism growth.

Philippines will host the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup from Nov 21 to Dec 7, 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Philippines will host the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup from Nov 21 to Dec 7, 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 14:51:04 IST

The inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is set to take place from November 21 to December 7, 2025, with the Philippines proudly hosting this milestone event. The tournament will feature 16 of the world’s top women’s futsal teams, with matches scheduled in Pasig City and Victorias City, Negros Occidental. As preparations intensify, two elite Iranian referees and a newly formed national task force are playing key roles in shaping this landmark sporting event.

Iranian Referees Bring Global Experience

FIFA has appointed Gelareh Nazemi and Zari Fathi from Iran as officials for the 2025 tournament. Both women are highly respected figures in futsal, having officiated major international matches including the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship and the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro 2019 semifinal between Spain and Russia. Their selection brings experience and credibility to the inaugural edition.

Nazemi and Fathi also made history during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 Asian Playoff, taking charge of crucial ties between Vietnam and Lebanon. Their continued presence at the global stage highlights FIFA’s commitment to gender inclusivity and top-tier officiating standards.

Marcos Orders Creation of Task Force

To ensure a seamless hosting, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Administrative Order No. 35, forming an Inter-Agency Task Force to oversee all preparations. The Philippine Sports Commission will lead the task force, with the Department of the Interior and Local Government as vice-chair.

The task force will coordinate logistics, security, venue preparations, and promotional efforts. It will also have the authority to accept donations and collaborate with both local and international partners.

Multi-Sectoral Collaboration and Funding

Several national agencies, from tourism to finance and health, are involved in ensuring the success of the event. Funding will come from the existing budgets of these departments, following government financial regulations. Private sector participation and LGU support are also being encouraged.

Boosting Sports, Tourism, and Global Image
The hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is expected to promote futsal development, inspire sports engagement, and elevate the Philippines’ global sports standing, while generating economic and tourism benefits across the country.

Tags: fifa, FIFA Futsal Women World Cup, philippines

Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force

