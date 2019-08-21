India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami and other members of Team India flaunted their new Test jerseys having numbers and their names on the back flaunted on Instagram.

Team India is all set to take on West Indies at Antigua’s the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Thursday. The 1st Test between India vs West Indies, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021, will be played from August 22 to 26. Virat Kohli and co. crushed the hosts in T20i and ODI series. Ahead of the 1st Test, confidant and buoyant world’s number 2 side members flaunted their new Test jersey.

Indian cricketer shared their photos donning new white jerseys with their names and numbers of the back. Skipper Virat Kohli, deputy Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, and other star cricketers posted their pictures on the photo-sharing site. Their pictures are been liked by thousands of their fans and social media users.

Notably, the jerseys have the same numbers as the ODI or T20I kits. Although, there were several debates between cricket experts and pundits on using the numbers behind the white jersey and breaking the stereotype culture. New things and points systems have also been introduced to make the game more exciting and fun.

The ICC Test Championship has already begun with the Ashes 2019 between Australia vs England, while Sri Lanka is taking on New Zealand, and now Indian will play 2 Test against West Indies.

Top nine Test-playing nations will be the part of this ICC Test Championship which is started to promote the red-ball cricket around the world and to strain the roots of the game.

