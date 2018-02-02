Arsenal secured the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record transfer fee of £56m with add-ons. Meanwhile, they had to release French striker Olivier Giroud who joined Chelsea for the club to sanction a deal for Michy Batshuayi who joined Dortmund on a loan deal till the end of the season.

The 2018 January transfer window was bigger than ever with the Premier League clubs spending record amount of money to land their targets. The top six were all active till the last hour as they looked set to secure the best of the last minute deals. Arsenal were the biggest reapers as they brought in worthy Alexis Sanchez replacements in from of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The final day of the month-long transfer window saw some of the biggest moves which shook the footballing world. However, it looks like they had saved the best for the last. Out of the total £430million spent by the Premier League clubs, a major chunk of £150million was splurged on the last day of the window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal on the deadline day for a club record £56m to reunite with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Emirates. The Gabonese striker’s move set the tone for Michy Batshuayi leaving Chelsea to join Dortmund and Olivier Giroud taking his place in the Chelsea squad from Arsenal. All that happened on the deadline day as it stands. Elsewhere Tottenham finally sealed the deal for PSG attacker Lucas Moura who witnessed his side outclass Manchester United at the Wembley. With the January transfer window deadline day done and dusted now, here are some of the major Premier League transfers that unfolded on the last day of the window:

1) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal: Arsenal were desperate to get in a replacement for departed hit man Alexis Sanchez and they finally nailed a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang, who has been sensational for the German club in the past few seasons. The Gunners had earlier bid twice for the Gabon international before their £56m was accepted. He scored 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund with 21 coming in 24 appearances this season. Aubameyang is likely to form a lethal strike partnership with Mkhitaryan in front of the goal and bring back the lost steel.

2) Olivier Giroud to Chelsea: Yes, that has happened. The Arsenal main man is now a blue and will be playing for Conte in the Premier League. Chelsea were on a desperate hunt for a striker and Arsenal in order to secure the services of Aubameyang had to let go of Giroud for him to replace Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian moved to Dortmund on a loan deal while Arsenal pocketed £18million for Giroud. The French striker who joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 scored 105 goals in 253 appearances for the Gunners.

3) Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund: Becoming the final piece of the transfer trio. The Belgian young sensation completed his loan move to Dortmund until the end of the season. With the World Cup in his sight, Batshuayi reckoned he wanted more game time which is why he is moving to Germany. In 32 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League since joining them in July, 2016 Batshuayi scored seven times in 32 appearances.

4) Andre Ayew joins Swansea: The Ghana international who had his breakthrough season with Swansea, left them in 2016 for West Ham who paid £20mllion for the striker. He has returned back to Swansea for a fee close to £20m and will be reuniting with his brother Jordan Ayew. Swansea broke their transfer record to land the striker.

5) Lucas Moura from PSG to Tottenham: The Brazilian attacker who was heavily linked with Manchester United throughout the January transfer window completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur for a £23million. He signed a five years contract with the Spurs and will be relishing the idea of pairing up with Harry Kane, Delle Alli and Son Heung-min. The 25-year-old scored 46 times and assisted 50 goals in 229 appearances for PSG.