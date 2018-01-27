British TV journalist and supporter of 'Wenger Out' campaign, Piers Morgan on Friday tweeted a picture with US President Donald Trump that took social media by storm. While sharing the picture of him handing over an Arsenal jersey to Trump, Morgan wrote "The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal's new manager."

Piers Morgan is a die-hard supporter of the Gunners and a supporter of 'Wenger Out' campaign

Piers Morgan, who is a die-hard supporter of the Gunners and a supporter of ‘Wenger Out’ campaign, on Friday tweeted, “*WORLD EXCLUSIVE* The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal’s new manager – because he’d build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs. See his hilarious response on Sunday night, ITV, 10pm.” The tweet triggered a torrent of comments from Twitter users across the world, including players of Arsenal.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*

The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal's new manager – because he'd build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs.

See his hilarious response on Sunday night, ITV, 10pm. #TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/pVZdFD6N0J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2018

Arsenal fansite shared the picture with caption: “A photo we never thought we’d see…” While full back Hector Bellerin said, “Hope he said no.” Another TV journalist and Arsenal fan Harun Maruf reacted to Morgan’s tweet saying, “Piers using all his connections to get Wenger “FIRED!” Lol!”

Hope he said no 🙄 https://t.co/EDRyiap4ni — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 26, 2018

A photo we never thought we'd see… pic.twitter.com/qNwT80WPLY — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) January 26, 2018

Piers using all his connections to get Wenger "FIRED!" Lol! https://t.co/Ez5Vcl2rGj — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 26, 2018

Morgan Piers has been consistently critical of Arsene Wenger and his failure to land any significant silverware at Arsenal. The British journalist is also a vocal champion of Wenger Out campaign and to say the least, Morgan has pinned his and Arsene Wenger’s picture on his Twitter account while captioning it “The hottest love has the coldest end – Socrates.”