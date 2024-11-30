Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
PKL: Puneri Paltan Get Better Off Gujarat Giants With Close 34-33 Win, Move To 3rd Spot

The Puneri Paltan put in a memorable performance in what was a very closely contested game against the Gujarat Giants.

PKL: Puneri Paltan Get Better Off Gujarat Giants With Close 34-33 Win, Move To 3rd Spot

The Puneri Paltan put in a memorable performance in what was a very closely contested game against the Gujarat Giants. The defending champions clinched the win in the final seconds of the game with the scoreline reading 34-33, on Friday, at the Noida Indoor Stadium, in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Captain Akash Shinde starred for the Puneri Paltan with 12 points, while the likes of Dadaso Pujari (4 points) and Aryavardhan Navale (2 points) made significant contributions to the win. For the Gujarat Giants, Guman Singh top scored with 16 points, the press release by PKL stated.

Guman Singh kicked things off for the Gujarat Giants with a massive 4-point raid and they were away against the Puneri Paltan. The defending champions were under pressure in the early exchanges but Akash Shinde was helping the Puneri Paltan fight back.
As the half moved towards the ten-minute mark, the Puneri Paltan had drawn level with Akash Shinde leading the charge. Meanwhile, it was Guman Singh who was leading the way for the Gujarat Giants. In the 12th minute, Guman Singh completed his Super 10, and once again the Gujarat Giants had pulled away with a significant lead.

In the 15th minute, Parteek Dahiya almost made it a 7-point lead for the Gujarat Giants but went out of bounds. After that, the Puneri Paltan, who had Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat doing most of the heavy lifting, fought back as both teams went into the half-time break with the scores locked at 16-16.
The second half started with the Puneri Paltan picking up an All Out on the Gujarat Giants, and the lead with the very first play. Parteek Dahiya got the first points for Gujarat Giants, who were looking to mount a comeback. The Puneri Paltan had the momentum but Guman Singh and co were not throwing in the towel.

Close to the half-hour mark, Akash Shinde completed his Super 10 as the Puneri Paltan had their noses out in front. With ten minutes left in the game, the Gujarat Giants inflicted an All Out on the Puneri Paltan and were back in the lead.

Gunman Guman Singh was helping the Gujarat Giants extend their lead, and then Rohit tackled Akash Shinde, to put more pressure on the defending champions. In the final minutes, the contest heated up yet again, as the Puneri Paltan bounced back. Aryavardhan Navale picked up a couple of important points as the teams went into the final two minutes with the Gujarat Giants on a 1-point lead.
V Aijith levelled it up for the Puneri Paltan and then the defence stopped Guman Singh’s raid on the final play of the game.

Filed under

gujarat giants pkl Puneri Paltan

