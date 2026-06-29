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Home > Sports News > ‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

Sunil Gavaskar criticised the Indian team management for not giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity during the Ireland T20I series. Following India’s historic 0-2 defeat, the former captain backed the 15-year-old prodigy to make his debut against England.

Sunil Gavaskar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: Instagram
Sunil Gavaskar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 16:18 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Sunil Gavaskar has thrown his weight behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation, backing him to feature in the starting XI in the first match of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England scheduled on Wednesday. The former legendary Indian batsman remarked that the door must be thrown open to 15-year-old Sooryavanshi’s India debut in England, given the team’s poor showing in Ireland, where they were completely outplayed 0-2 in the series.

Sunil Gavaskar blasts Indian team for not playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sunil Gavaskar went after the team management for not playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the two-match series against Ireland. The former Indian skipper while talking to India Today, talked about how he believed that Sooryavanshi would open the innings with either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson in the two games. Gavaskar said, “I thought he would play both matches. That would have been a very good way of easing him into international cricket before the sterner tests that are coming up.”

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‘If not Ireland, then England’: Sunil Gavaskar backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

While talking about the team management’s decision, Gavaskar talked about the quality of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 1983 World Cup winner believes player of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s quality can not be kept outside the team for long. “He will definitely get his chance. These are the kind of players you don’t ignore for too long. If not in Ireland, then in the England series he should be around the mix,” the former batter said. 

Ireland clinch T20I series against India

Ireland beat T20I World Cup champions India by a narrow margin of one run in Belfast on Sunday, thanks to a pair of excellent three-wicket hauls by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard. They won the two-match series by a convincing 2-0. Ireland’s win in the series marks their first-ever win against India in any cricket format. The Irish win also ended India’s 16-series unbeaten run in Twenty20 Internationals. Although debutant Prince Yadav bowled a fantastic three-wicket haul, Ireland posted a strong total of 154/8 in the second game after winning the first comfortably by 34 runs.

Also Read: Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

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‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut
Tags: India Cricket Teamindia t20i squadIndia vs England T20IIndia vs IrelandIreland vs IndiaSunil GavaskarVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi debut

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‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut
‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut
‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut
‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

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