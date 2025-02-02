Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
PM Congratulates Indian Team On ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Victory, ‘Immensely Proud Of Nari Shakti’

India has successfully defended their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title. PM Modi expressed his pride in the team’s achievement.

PM Congratulates Indian Team On ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Victory, ‘Immensely Proud Of Nari Shakti’


India has successfully defended their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, clinching a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday. This victory marks India’s second consecutive triumph in the tournament, and they have now become the first team to win the title without losing a match.

In the final, India’s bowlers were in exceptional form, dismissing South Africa for a meager 82 runs. Trisha Gongadi, with a brilliant all-round performance, was the star of the match. She bagged 3 wickets for 15 runs and played a match-winning knock of 44 off 33 balls, helping India chase down the target with ease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. In a post on X, he congratulated the players, saying:

“Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is a testament to our excellent teamwork, determination, and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavors.”

About the final match

South Africa, chasing their first U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, were unable to withstand India’s pressure. After India bowled them out, Trisha Gongadi and Sanika Chalke steered India’s chase with 44 and 26 respectively, completing the chase in just 11.2 overs. Gongadi’s performance earned her both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, having scored 309 runs and taken 7 wickets throughout the tournament.

India’s All-Round Performance

Indian spinners dominated the final, taking 9 wickets in total, with Trisha Gongadi claiming 3 wickets and Parunika Sisodia contributing 2 wickets for 6 runs. The team’s fielding was also exceptional, with vital stops and dismissals ensuring that South Africa’s innings never gained momentum.

In reply, India’s openers attacked from the outset, with Gongadi’s aggressive strokeplay and Kamalini’s quickfire boundaries setting the tone. Despite losing Kamalini in the fifth over, Gongadi and Chalke calmly guided India to victory, finishing the match with more than 8 overs to spare.

