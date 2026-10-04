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Home > Sports News > PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals

PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals

Asian Games 2026: India finished its Aichi-Nagoya campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contingent for its determination and sporting spirit. From cricket and kabaddi to hockey, India produced a stunning gold-medal clean sweep across all six team events, creating several memorable moments.

PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 23:27 IST

Asian Games 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent and medal winners at the Asian Games 2026, lauding their determination, passion and sporting spirit.

He said their performances should inspire even greater achievements and contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots level.

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India signed off from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals, with its clean sweep of gold medals in cricket, kabaddi and hockey emerging as the defining highlight of a campaign that also featured record-breaking performances, first-time podium finishes and historic individual triumphs.

“As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit. Congratulations to all our medal winners, whose performances have brought immense joy to the nation. May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. China dominated the Games with 341 medals, including 169 gold, while hosts Japan finished second with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea were third with 150 medals, including 39 gold, according to Olympics.com.

India’s 85-medal haul was below the record 106 medals, including 28 gold, won at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, but the campaign featured several landmark achievements across disciplines.

India completes clean sweep in cricket, kabaddi and hockey

The biggest success came in the three team sports where India entered both men’s and women’s competitions — cricket, kabaddi and hockey — and returned with gold medals in all six events.

In cricket, India completed a golden double after the women’s team won the title before the men’s side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final.

The men’s team, powered by contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel, added the gold to the women’s team’s emphatic 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the women’s final.

India dominates kabaddi

Kabaddi produced another clean sweep. India’s women defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final to successfully defend their title, while the men’s team came from behind to beat Iran 40-34.

The men’s gold was India’s ninth in 10 editions since kabaddi became a men’s team sport at the Asian Games in 1990. The only exception came in 2018, when India won bronze. The women’s team, meanwhile, continued its dominance since the sport’s introduction to the women’s programme in 2010.

Hockey teams seal historic double

Hockey completed India’s clean sweep in the team sports. The women’s team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal by defeating China 1-0 in the final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute.

The victory was India’s first women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982.

The men’s team followed with a 5-1 win over Malaysia in the final, successfully defending its Asian Games title. It was India’s fifth men’s hockey gold after victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022, and the first time the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold at the same edition.

With these wins, India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, booking their seats successfully. (With Inputs From ANI)

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PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals

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PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals
PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals
PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals
PM Modi Applauds Indian Athletes After Team India Signs Off Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals
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