PM Modi In US: India Is Putting In All Efforts To Host 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said that people will soon witness the Summer Olympics taking place in India as well.

“…Only a few days ago, the Paris Olympics concluded. Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too. We are putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 Olympics,” PM Modi said in New York.

Last year, PM Modi said that India will make efforts to host these big sporting events.

Speaking to the para-athlete’s contingent in Delhi following a successful Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, PM Modi said the approach of the government is “athlete-centric”. He said India is growing in terms of its sporting culture and also as a “sporting society”.

The Prime Minister also said that the country is a huge centre of attraction in various areas like sports, business, environment, and entertainment and also acknowledged the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the “top-most leagues” of the world.

“Be it sports, business, environment or entertainment. India is a big centre of attention today. IPL is one of the top most sports leagues in the world. Indian films are doing well globally,” said PM Modi during his address.

PM Modi arrived in New York for the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, he participated in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi and President Biden reviewed and identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi will also interact with important American business leaders. He will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

(With inputs from ANI)