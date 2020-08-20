After Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket, Prime Minister Modi has now penned a letter to MS Dhoni, congratulating him on his stellar career,

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket, Prime Minister Modi has now penned a letter to MS Dhoni, congratulating him on his stellar career,

MS Dhoni posted the letter on Twitter and thanked PM Modi, saying, “An Artist, Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

At one point the letter reads, “In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket.”

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab players leave for UAE

Also Read: Shubhman Gill a part of our leadership group: Brendon McCullum

Dhoni retired on 15th August, on Independence Day. He announced this by sharing a video on Instagram featuring photos of him throughout his playing career. Take a look at the video below.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, and others recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award