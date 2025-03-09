PM Modi’s Heart Warming Wishes To Team India, ‘Proud Of Our Cricket Team’

India secured their third Champions Trophy title in Dubai on March 9, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets.

India secured their third Champions Trophy title in Dubai on March 9, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets. On this proud moment, Prime Minister of India shares a heart warming message for team India.

Sharing a post on the social media handle X, PM Modi says, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display.”

This victory marked their first Champions Trophy win in 12 years. Rohit Sharma lost the toss for the 15th consecutive time, as New Zealand chose to bat first. Despite a solid start, young Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra was dismissed early. Star batter Kane Williamson also struggled to make an impact. Daryl Mitchell contributed a steady yet vital half-century, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls. Michael Bracewell’s half-century helped New Zealand reach a competitive total of 251 runs against the Indian team.