The coveted hockey stick of the Indian team has been now included in the online bid for gifts received by the Prime Minister. One can acquire this stick and participate in the online bidding going on pmmementos.gov.in/.

Ending the medal famine in hockey, which lasted for 41 years, the Indian men’s hockey team lit up India with the radiance of its old hockey glory by securing a historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The bronze medal won at the Tokyo Olympics was not just a medal, but a fulfilment of the hopes and dreams of crores of countrymen.

There was a time when India took hockey to the world stage and led the charge. However, due to the advent of unprecedented changes in the rules of the game, Indian hockey gradually failed to keep pace with the times and fell behind in world-class competitions. After rising from the dust, the journey towards glory started finally under the captaincy of Manpreet Singh this year and India secured a medal at this year’s Olympics.

Interestingly, the coveted hockey stick of the Indian team has been now included in the online bid for gifts received by the Prime Minister. One can acquire this stick and participate in the online bidding going on pmmementos.gov.in/. This online bid, which started from September 17, will run till October 7.

The amount will be received from this will be spent on the Namami Gange project, the conservation and rejuvenation program of the country’s life-giving river Ganga.