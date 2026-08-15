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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Announces Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt, Reaffirms India’s 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid

PM Narendra Modi Announces Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt, Reaffirms India’s 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide sports talent hunt during his Independence Day 2026 speech, aiming to identify athletes across Olympic sports. The initiative supports India’s 2036 Olympics hosting bid, boosts Olympic participation, and strengthens the country’s medal prospects through talent development.

Narendra Modi announced a nationwide talent hunt in an attempt to have more Indian athletes in different disciplines at the Olympics. Image Credit: X
Narendra Modi announced a nationwide talent hunt in an attempt to have more Indian athletes in different disciplines at the Olympics. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 10:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, talked about a nationwide sports talent hunt. He reiterated India’s interest in hosting the Olympics in 2036 in the country. During his speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi, PM Modi talked about widening India’s Olympic footprint through talent development in the country.

PM Narendra Modi Announces Nationwide Talent Hunt

PM Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, talked about the high number of sporting events in the Olympics where there is no representation of Indian athletes. To tackle this, Modi announced that a nationwide talent hunt will be taking place in an attempt to find athletes for different sports and increase medal hopes in the games. 

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During his speech, Modi said, “There are around 40 sports at the Olympics, with around 325 to 350 events. You will be saddened to know, my fellow countrymen, my young people, I challenge you, I appeal to you, I seek your help: India does not participate in even two-thirds of these sports. We are not present; we do not qualify. We have decided that the 2036 Olympics should be held in India. But in 2036, in the disciplines in which India does not play today, in the disciplines in which India does not qualify, in the events that India has left aside, three-fourths of them are waiting for us. India will focus on them, and for this, we are also running a talent identification campaign.”

PM Narendra Modi Talks About Hosting 2036 Olympics

With Ahmedabad hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, PM Modi revealed that the city is among the heavy contenders to host the Olympics as well in 2036. Notably, India has never hosted the Olympics and has only hosted the Commonwealth Games once in 2010 in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi also highlighted the growth of sports in the country while crediting the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was launched in 2014.

Modi said, “India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace. India’s performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030.”

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Hoist Tricolor in Galle Ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

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PM Narendra Modi Announces Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt, Reaffirms India’s 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid
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PM Narendra Modi Announces Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt, Reaffirms India’s 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid
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